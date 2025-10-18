A rescue helicopter arrives at the landing site in Lerwick.

Coastguard helicopter crew were called out to three emergencies in 28 hours.

An emergency call to transfer an injured fishermen from a boat 45 miles southeast of Sumburgh at 5am yesterday morning (Friday) was the first call-out for the life-saving service.

This morning the R900 helicopter was called out again to the aid of an unwell member of crew of an offshore installation west northwest of Sumburgh at 7.45am today.

When the helicopter dropped the patient off in Lerwick, at 10am, they were straight back out to a third emergency call in Unst.

A person was in need of urgent medical assistance and transferred to the town’ Gilbert Bain

