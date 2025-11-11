The High Court in Glasgow

A convicted thug who brutally stabbed his estranged wife's new partner has been jailed for six and a half years.

Scott Anderson attacked Stuart Rosie at the victim's home in Kirkwall in Orkney on February 10 2024.

Mr Rosie earlier had a row with his girlfriend Jemma Drever, who had split from Anderson in 2022.

The stabbing then occurred after Miss Drever called Anderson to collect her.

Prosecutor Faryma Bahrami told the High Court in Glasgow today (Tuesday) how the victim had spotted the 36 year-old with a knife when he turned up with another man.

Mr Rosie was initially struck after putting up his hand to stop being hit.

He then received further "blows" after a tussle between the men.

Mr Rosie ended up needing treatment at Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall for injuries to his hand and abdomen.

Anderson had been due to stand trial accused of attempted murder.

But, he instead pled guilty to a charge of assaulting Mr Rosie to his severe injury and danger of his life.

The court heard Anderson usually stayed in Shetland, but had been in Orkney to visit his son.

He already had a number of convictions for violence.

Sentencing, Lord Summers told him: "You have an absolutely appalling record of criminal behaviour.

"It is a matter of good fortune that the man was able to ward off a blow that seemed aimed for his neck."

The jail-term would have been seven years, but for the late guilty plea.

View our fact sheet on court reporting here