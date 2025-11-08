TIMES PAST: Council considers sale of Sullom Voe; fire at Safeway store; explosion at gas depot; prison for taxi fare dodger

Bob Hudson's retirement. Pictured (from left): Matthew Hodge, Harry Wishart, Bob Hudson, Andrew Linney, Magnus Einersson and Steven Murchison. Photo: Matt Mason

10 YEARS AGO

Councillors were divided this week over whether the potential sale of the port of Sullom Voe should remain on the table.

Harbour board chairwoman Andrea Manson argued at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday that the port’s sale should not be considered as it could be perceived as lack of commitment on the council’s part.

However, council leader Gary Robinson, who is also chairman of the policy and resources committee, wanted all options for the future of the port to be considered, and moved a motion to that effect.

A pelagic fisherman has accused Marine Scotland of failing to take appropriate action following claims a Faroese fishing vessel crossed the UK’s 12-mile limit off the isles.

Antarctic fisherman, Colin Leask, claims Scotland’s fisheries protection vessels turned “a blind eye” to Faroese trawlers being given “a free run” to carry out illegal fishing for mackerel.

He has described fishery protection vessels as “living up to their Dad’s Army” reputation.

Chef Tony Singh filled the Clickimin main hall with scents of the sub-continent at the first standalone Shetland Food Fair in 2015. Photo: Dave Donaldson

25 YEARS AGO

A fire at the Safeway superstore in the early hours of Tuesday destroyed the roof of the outer lobby.

Firefighters were called out at 2.15am following a phone call from a member of the public.

Three fire engines were sent to deal with the incident.

Firefighters reported flames rising 20 to 30 feet above the roof of the store when they arrived.

50 YEARS AGO

A giant cheque - in more ways than one - was presented by Shetland Islands Council to the Shetland Trust last Thursday.

The specially-prepared cheque, measuring about 3 ft. by 2 ft., was for £10,000, and it was handed over by the convener, Mr A. I. Tulloch, to the Trust’s chairman, Mr R.H.W. Bruce, Lord Lieutenant.

The money was allocated to the Trust from the county’s oil disturbance fund.

Two men were injured in the second explosion in recent months at the Lerwick Calor Gas depot of Mr James Mercer, Reawick, on Monday, and fire gutted the room in which the explosion took place before firemen arrived to bring it under control.

The men who were injured were treated at the Gilbert Bain Hospital as outpatients, and were able to return home after treatment.

The annual RNLI ball has always been a special event for those involved with the lifeboat service. These were the men in 1975 who, as waiters, served up the food and drink to guests at the Town Hall in Lerwick. Photo: Dennis Coutts

75 YEARS AGO

It is likely that an attempt will be made to re-start the county agricultural show in Shetland. The last time such a show was held was in 1924, when Gilbertson Park was the venue; entries on that occasion were poor, although the quality of the stock was good.

From then until last Thursday night, little has been heard of the sponsoring Shetland Agricultural Society. But on that night a dozen members of the society met in the office of the interim-secretary, Mr R. J. Blois-Brooke, solicitor, to consider the Society’s position.

100 YEARS AGO

Shetlander in Trouble – Six Months’ Imprisonment – The young Lunnasting man Laurence Jamieson, who has had previous sentences for similar offences, was sent to prison for six months on Wednesday of last week at Banff for fraud, the nature of which was hiring a taxi-cab without paying or intending to pay for it, borrowing money from a taxi-cab driver without repaying or intending to repay it, appropriated four wads of cloth samples to his own use, and attempting to hire a motor car.

Jamieson, who is described as a “well-dressed young man,” pleaded guilty and admitted four previous convictions of dishonest appropriation. The defending solicitor said that accused came of a seafaring family. When 13 years of age he went to sea, and for a time lived a decent life until his first offence in Lerwick in 1923, when he was sentenced to 30 days’ imprisonment for fraud. Accused stated that that was the beginning of his downfall, and was caused through drink. His people renounced him and he was left to his own resources, and anything he had done since then had been in the nature of these stupid frauds and mad-like acts. He received 12 months’ imprisonment in Dunfermline in 1924, which he served in Edinburgh, and when he came out of there he had no one to go to, and took it in his head that he would like to go home.

He was unable to do so, however, and these frauds were perpetrated with the idea of getting to Lerwick. Accused said he would certainly steady up now, and when he came out of prison he would rather drown himself than commit the same sort of thing again.

Thule Model Yacht Club – Inaugural Regatta – The Thule Model Yacht Club is an organisation of very recent growth – or perhaps regrowth is the better word, for there was another such body in existence some years ago – but it is full of vitality and has a very energetic and enthusiastic backing.

This was evidenced very markedly on Thursday of last week, when a regatta was held under its auspices at Clickimin Loch, the number of entries not only surpassing the expectations of the enthusiasts who, on the inspiration of Mr W. Bruce, inaugurated the Club, but showing conclusively that there is a demand for the kind of sport they can provide. And the reason for this is not far to seek, for there is no hobby that appeals like the sailing of a boat, while the boat itself need not be a costly vessel to sail well.

It is one of the sports in which the boy can meet his elders on level terms, and in which all classes can participate economically, and gain considerable experience, of more than sailing a boat too, in doing so.

The regatta which took place on Thursday was to consist of five races, but one – that for boats of five feet and over – did not take place for a variety of reasons.

The course was a beat from the west side of the Loch to the north-east side and back again, the boats having to pass to the windward of a flag at the west side, with a run before the wind to the dyke-end below Hayfield.

There was a light breeze from south-west and five second’s handicap was allowed for each inch in length above the scratch boat.

