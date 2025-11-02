The Cunningsburgh WRI held its Golden Jubilee celebrations at the Meadowvale Guest House in October 1975. Mrs M Halcrow, founding member of the institute and its first treasurer, is pictured cutting the cake. To her left is Mrs L Malcolmson, who was president for 35 years with one short break. Only a few days later the Boddam WRI celebrated its Golden Jubilee too. Photo Dennis Coutts

10 YEARS AGO

The chief executive of Loganair has sought to reassure the public that the safety of passengers and crews is the “number one priority” after the pilots’ union Balpa wrote to the company listing its concerns over the state and safety of Loganair aircraft.

Balpa declined to show The Shetland Times its “strongly worded” two page letter, but it reportedly highlights the “crisis” within Loganair’s engineering department, a problem that recent company reforms have allegedly not addressed.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which regulates the UK’s 19,000 regulated aircraft, confirmed that Loganair meets European safety requirements and that it worked “closely” with the airline.

The Shetland Times has been given an exclusive tour of the new Anderson High School site, as work on the £55.75 million development gathers pace.

Senior councillors on the education and families committee have been given their first visit of the grounds where the 1,180-pupil school and 100-bed hall of residence are being built.

The committee’s chairwoman, Vaila Wishart, and vice-chairman, George Smith - kitted out in personal protection equipment - were guided by project director, Morrison Construction’s Mark Clark, to see for themselves the progress being made.

The Sullom Voe harbour will miss out on about a fifth of its annual income from tanker movements following BP’s announcement that Schiehallion oil will not be coming to the port - in order to cut costs.

It is understood the council was notified of the decision a week ago and senior figures and councillors have voiced their frustration that the SIC had not been involved in talks with the oil industry to establish whether anything could have been done to persuade BP to continue using the harbour.

The Donald Anderson Band showed their solidarity for the cause back in 2015, when over £1,000 was raised for the Syrian refugee crisis. Photo: Chris Brown

25 YEARS AGO

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating a fire at Sullom Voe Oil Terminal on Sunday evening.

And pressure was mounting this week for the findings of an internal investigation to be made known to the local authority.

The terminal’s nine-strong emergency response team were called to the gas separation plant shortly before 5.30 after a scaffolder spotted flames. The fire had broken out around a pump in the plant where butane is separated from crude oil.

50 YEARS AGO

Shetland rates will be increased from about 26 per cent to 45 per cent, to cope with “galloping inflation and high rising interest rates”, and Shetland Islands Council was warned yesterday by Resources Committee chairman Mr John Butler that “things will probably be worse”.

With the alteration of the financial year from mid-May to 31st March, this year’s estimates cover only 10½ months.

Green will mean “Go and keep going” when Shetland’s first permanent traffic lights come into use on the A970 where it crosses the safety zone at the west end of Sumburgh’s runway by Hayes Bay.

There are, in fact, three sets of red, amber and green lights.

Two are on the main road itself, while one is on the access road to control vehicles leaving the airport.

There are also to be half barriers across the main road.

The whole of Shetland was hit by power cuts at different times on Wednesday evening. The blackouts lasted about half an hour, and cut short the evening’s television viewing for many people - for though the lights came on, TV sets remained affected.

The breakdown was caused by generator trouble at the Power Station, which resulted in emergency operations being brought into effect.

A Hydro-Electric Board spokesman commented: “One of the problems we are having now is that the commissioning of two new machines has been delayed. These are machines which we are expecting to have for the winter.”

75 YEARS AGO

A memorial service for the late Matthew Cecil Cunningham, Southerhouse, was held in Burra Isle Church of Scotland on Sunday evening last. Cecil, as he was known to his friends, lost his life under very tragic circumstances whilst fishing near Grimsby.

The service was conducted by Mr George Newman, missionary in charge, and opened with the hymn, “Eternal Father , strong to save,” followed by prayer and the Lord’s prayer, then the hymn, “He hideth my soul.”

100 YEARS AGO

Death of Mr Ogilvy Gray – The death took place on Thursday evening of last week, at his residence, South Commercial Street, Lerwick, of Mr Ogilvy Gray, retired seaman, in his 76th year.

Deceased had been in indifferent health for some time, and had gradually become weaker, his death being not unexpected. Than Mr Gray, there were few people better known throughout the Islands. Many years ago he entered the service of the North of Scotland Steam Navigation Co., and had sailed on the ss. Earl of Zetland between thirty and forty years, and was a general favourite with both officers and crew.

Although a man of few words, he made many friends among the travelling public, by whom he was held in high esteem, as also by his numerous other friends. Two very severe breaks in his family in recent years had a very serious effect on him. His eldest son, Captain Hunter Gray, was in command of the ss. St Sunniva, when he contracted an illness which proved fatal, death ensuing while he was yet a comparatively young man.

His second son, David, who was a promising bank official, had got on remarkably well in his profession when war broke out. He was mobilised in 1914, and rose to the rank of Captain in the R.G.A., taking part in much hard fighting, eventually meeting his death on the field of action. The deaths of two such promising young men came as a great shock to the family, and the father’s health having meantime given way, the double calamity told most severely upon him. Mr Gray’s death will be regretted by a wide circle. He is survived by a wife, two grown-up daughters and a son, to whom the most genuine sympathy is extended by a wide circle of friends.

The interment took place on Wednesday afternoon. Notwithstanding the fact that a strong wind was blowing and there was heavy rain falling, a large company assembled to pay their respects to the deceased. At the house a short service was held, after which the remains were conveyed to the Parish Church. Rev. Archd. MacIntyre, M.A., minister of the Parish, conducted the service. Thereafter the company conveyed the remains to their last resting place in the New Cemetery. At the graveside a short service was conducted, The pall-bearers were: Mr Ogilvy Gray (son); Mr Laurence Gray (brother); Mr Gifford Gray, Mr Hunter Gray, Captain W. Spence, and Messrs James Gray, John Linklater and J. Spence.

Cable Repair – The P.O. cable repair steamer Alert arrived at Lerwick from Cromarty on Friday of last week and left to repair the cable between Shetland and Orkney, which is broken somewhere beyond Fair Isle. She was forced to return to Lerwick on account of bad weather on Tuesday without having completed the repair work. She will probably repair the Whalsay cable after she has finished with the southern cable.

