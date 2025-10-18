It is now 40 years since the demolition of the Aith Lifeboat’s crew shed. Coxwain Kenny Henry took the ceremonial first blow in October 1985 with a sledge-hammer, marking the start of work on the new pier for the Aith lifeboat.The following year, on 25th July 1986, Prince Charles officially opened the pier and Princess Diana named the new lifeboat Snolda. Photo: John Coutts

10 YEARS AGO

A woman from the North Isles who turned up at the Gilbert Bain Hospital with a suspected broken foot was sent home without treatment because the hospital was “on holiday”.

Linda Drewery, 55, from Mid Yell, had a fall at her home on Sunday. As she was in severe pain and unable to walk, her husband Paul took a day off work on Monday to drive her to the Gilbert Bain’s A&E department.

Mrs Drewery was hoping for an X-ray, and expected to be seen by a doctor. But when she and her husband arrived, with him pushing her in a wheelchair, they were told it was a bank holiday and no treatment was available.

Hundreds of tonnes of concrete were poured into the foundations for the new Anderson High School at Clickimin 10 years ago, as rock-breaking neared completion. Photo: Ben Mullay

Rock breaking at the new Anderson High School site on Staney Hill is nearly finished.

Main contractor Morrison Construction issued a newsletter this week with an update on the project.

In the September issue, project director Mark Clarke said earth work was well under way, though the ground conditions had been “very demanding with deep layers of peat” which were very wet and difficult to handle”.

Criticism has been levelled at Shetland Charitable Trust after its chairman rejected growing pressure to contribute to grant aid for youth projects.

One youth leader insisted she has been “aggrieved” by Bobby Hunter’s claims that the trust had “never been asked” to continue offering money to support youth clubs which were being forced to dramatically tighten their belts. Mr Hunter had also said the trust had no “detailed knowledge” of the financial positions of any youth groups.

25 YEARS AGO

Flags flew at half mast yesterday and tributes were paid to First Minister Donald Dewar, who died on Wednesday, aged 63, from a brain haemorrhage.

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Jim Wallace said: “All Scotland shares a deep sense of sadness and loss.

“Our country has lost a remarkable leader and politics has lost man of outstanding personal integrity.”

A long-running access dispute between two families in Sandsound took another twist this week after one party erected a gate, blocking the only road leading down to both properties.

This was promptly followed by the council issuing a temporary order closing the road.

The dispute between Jimmy Moncrieff (41), Da Store, Sandsound, and Keith Jamieson (32), Sandsound, Tresta, centres on the right to park on a piece of land between the homes of both families.

50 YEARS AGO

Outstanding, and probably record breaking pipe-laying performance by Viking Piper over the weekend created a certain stir of interest on board the barge - but it could not take away the main happening of the week, one which quite overshadowed any technical achievement.

A grey seal chose the stern ramp of the barge, the section over which the pipeline slides on its way to the seabed, as an ideal place to abandon her baby. It was spotted there at the end of the week by divers who were retrieving the end of the BP Ninian field trunk line, which had been laid on the seabed because of bad weather.

Do-it-yourself made easy - for 50p a night. Machinery and tools in the Anderson High School’s technical department will be available to members of the public who want to use them.

The Shetland Islands Council agreed at its monthly meeting that the technical classrooms at the lower school - the woodwork section - will be open from 7.00-9.00 p.m. each Wednesday, starting next week.

It may be possible to have metalwork shops at the upper school opened in future.

75 YEARS AGO

Some measure of the esteem in which the late Laurence Bolt, Holmslea, North Road, Lerwick, was held was to be seen at his funeral on Sunday afternoon, when, despite the bad weather, over three hundred mourners attended, and more than fifty floral tributes were placed on his last resting place.

News of the death of the 35 year-old garage proprietor at noon last Thursday came as a great shock to the many Shetlanders who knew and respected Mr Bolt. A fortnight previously he had undergone an operation for appendicitis in the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

100 YEARS AGO

The Late Mr James John Bruce – A correspondent sends us intimation of the death of Mr James John Bruce, which took place at Victoria Hospital, Glasgow, on 19th June last, at the advanced age of 78 years.

Deceased was well-known and highly respected by a wide circle of Lerwick friends some forty years ago. A native of Unst, he was the son of the late Thomas Bruce, of Uyeasound. He commenced work in Messrs Hay & Co.’s business premises here, and after being there for some time he entered the shop of the late Mr Robert Sinclair, draper. After leaving Lerwick he proceeded to U.S.A., from which he returned in 1883, proceeding to Unst, where he was employed by Messrs A. Sandison & Sons until 1897, when he left Shetland for Glasgow, where he has been in the employ of Messrs Nelson Bros., lace manufacturers.

He is survived by one son, who is an agent for a branch of the Imperial Bank in India, and a daughter who resides at home.

Than Mr Bruce there were few young men more popular during his residence in Lerwick. He was a general favourite with young folks, and being of a highly religious disposition, was appointed a deacon of the Free Church (now St Olaf’s U.F. Church), and took a keen interest in the work of the Sunday school and other agencies of the Church, and was also a member of the Good Templar Lodge. He joined the old Zetland Rifles, and trained by Sergt. Horsepool, speedily rose to the rank of sergeant. He was an enthusiastic volunteer for a short number of years, and was a favourite with all ranks, and was held in high esteem by all who knew him. If it could be said with truth of anyone, it can be said of him that throughout his life he carried the white flower of blamelessness, and at a ripe old age has passed away sincerely regretted.

Whaling – Close of Shetland Season – The whale fishing at Olnafirth was finally brought to a close on Saturday of last week after a fairly successful season. In the end of July and the beginning of August very few whales were landed, but afterwards, until the four whalers engaged left in the beginning of September, the industry was prosecuted very successfully, about 200 whales being landed for the season.

The oil totalled about 4,600 barrels. The manager, Mr J. Adie, left Lerwick on Monday. This year the station was lit by electricity for the first time, and a new method of oil refining was tried out but proved unsuccessful, but the Manchester firm concerned are working on another system which will be tried next year.

Shetland Sheep Dogs at London – At the Kennel Club Championship Show, held in Alexandra Palace, London, on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, Mr Graham Clark, Ashbank, Mabberly Street, Aberdeen, was awarded four first prizes and championship with his Shetland sheep dog, Farburn Advance. This dog won all the first prizes at Dundee show last month, also the special for best dog of his breed. The Rev.

James Rae, King Street, Aberdeen, was also an exhibitor and gained four second prizes with his Shetland sheep dog, Dandy Cyrus, and three second prizes with his Shetland sheep dog bitch Dandy Primrose.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.