Islesburgh Drama Group's production Parking Lot in Pittsburgh had its opening night at the Garrison Theatre 10 years ago. Taking part were (from left) Karen Blair, Stephanie Pagulayan, Morag Maver and Morag Mouat. Photo: Austin Taylor

10 YEARS AGO

Alistair Carmichael’s political future is in the hands of two judges following claims he launched an “unguided missile” when he covered up the truth surrounding a potentially damaging memo leak.

The former secretary of state faced criticism when he took to the stand at the specially-convened Election Court in Edinburgh.

In court the MP’s Holyrood counterpart, isles MSP Tavish Scott, dismissed the case - brought by four of Mr Carmichael’s Orkney constituents - as a “political show trial” and insisted the hearing was “very political”.

A shortfall in the coffers may mean the three churches in the Tingwall parish could struggle to survive beyond the next two years.

Falling congregations, a struggle to attract younger people and a shortfall in charitable funding are among the problems facing Tingwall, Scalloway and Weisdale kirks.

Around 25 people were given the stark warning at a public meeting in the Tingwall church on Tuesday.

Quarff resident Joyce Reid has been chosen as the winner of the Rhoda Bulter Award 2015 for her dialect poem.

The award, now in its second year, was inaugurated in memory of Rhoda Bulter, one of Shetland’s most influential dialect writers.

Reid’s winning poem, which had the simple title Joy, was inspired by the birth of her grandchildren - both her fiddle playing daughters Jenna and Bethany had babies this year, born three weeks apart and “extremely wanted”.

25 YEARS AGO

The five-man crew of the Peterhead-registered trawler Esha Ness abandoned ship when she started sinking 60 miles south-east of Sumburgh on Saturday.

Shetland coastguard was alerted that the vessel was taking in water at 7am when three of the crew, including Shetlander Ivan Ward, climbed into the vessel’s liferaft.

Skipper James Thain and mate Eddie Hay spent half an hour trying to save the Esha Ness, but the boat’s pumps were unable to deal with the incoming water.

Bressay Community Council is continuing to back proposals for a bridge to the island, following a meeting on Monday night.

The community council recently took part in the public consultation into provision of a bridge and at its meeting on Monday the final part of the consultation, the socio-economic impact study commissioned by Shetland Islands Council, was discussed. “The Bressay Community Council remain fully supportive of the aspirations of the clear majority of the Bressay electorate in their determination to secure a bridge for the island,” said community council chairman Andy Duffus on Wednesday.

50 YEARS AGO

Willie Couper was one of the last coopers to be seen working in Shetland in 1985. He had worked most of his life making and repairing herring barrels and ice kits for J&M Shearers Fish Curers in Lerwick. The herring fishery had been closed between 1977 and 1983 due to a decline in fish stocks and herring barrels were no longer required. But Willie was still working part time at the age of 74, making ice kits for the transport of ice to fishing boats. He is seen here “coopering” in the old ice factory building which went on to become the offices of Shetland Amenity Trust. Photo: John Coutts

What is Shetland’s attitude to the proposed Scottish Assembly?

With a Government white paper about to be issued, the question has cropped up in the House of Commons and in the local council debating chamber over the last week.

The MP, Mr Jo Grimond, sparked it off by asking two questions in the house; Shetland Islands Council’s Policy Committee carried it further on Monday by reaffirming the council’s policy that it preferred to continue direct links with Westminster - this following a paper submitted by Mr Ian R. Clark, the chief executive, which was adopted as a basis for press coverage of the council’s policy.

An unusual job for a marine engineering firm - one of the jobs being handled this week by the Malakoff workshops was the construction of a darkroom for the firm of W.D. Minto (Shetland) Ltd.

The darkroom, which will be mounted on the back of a Landrover, will be part of the equipment used by the firm in its work of industrial testing and examining.

75 YEARS AGO

Will centralisation of Church services, with buses laid on to transport country members, become the solution to the shortage of Church of Scotland ministers?

It seems as if it is a possibility in the not too distant future.

Last Thursday, when Shetland Presbytery met, they had before them an application for a driving grant for North Yell. Usually the grants are sought by ministers to visit outlying districts; this one was to help run a bus to bring the members to a church.

100 YEARS AGO

Presented to Prince of Wales – Honour for Crew of Tanker War Mehtar – On completion of the refuelling of H.M.S. Repulse at St Vincent, Cape Verde Islands, on 18th October last, Captain L.R. Anderson of the R.F.A. War Mehtar, was received on board H.M.S. Repulse by H.R.H. the Prince of Wales, and presented with a magnificent silver cigarette case, engraved with His Highness’ initials and coat of arms, contained in a leather case, similarly engraved, as a reward for services rendered by him in supplying fuel oil to H.M.S. Repulse in port and at sea – at times under adverse weather conditions – during the Prince’s African and South American tour.

After making the presentation, His Royal Highness, with Admiral Halsey and Captain North of his staff, accompanied Captain Anderson on board the War Mehtar, where he received the ship’s officers and men, giving each on a warm handshake and a few words of greeting. The Prince then made an inspection of the accommodation of the officers and crew, and afterwards spent some time in the engine-room and stokehold, and, much to the surprise of the engineer officers, showed considerable technical knowledge and discussed several points with them regarding the working of the oil fuel installation. On his departure the Prince again shook hands with the officers wishing them all "good night and a pleasant voyage.”

R.F.A. War Mehtar is an 8,000 ton oiler, owned by the Admiralty and managed by the Hunting Steam Ship Company, Ltd., Newcastle-on-Tyne. Captain Anderson, whose home is now in South Shields, is a native of West Yell, Shetland, and a son of Mr Andrew Anderson, St Olaf Street, Lerwick, late of West Yell. Captain Anderson started his sea career as an ordinary seaman at the age of 15 years, and worked his way up to master, taking command of the War Mehtar on her maiden voyage at the age of 28, six years ago.

The Second Officer of the War Mehtar, Mr T. Manson, belongs to East Quarff and several of the seamen on board that vessel are Shetlanders.

Eshaness Lighthouse – The contract for the erection of a lighthouse, dwelling-house, and stores, the construction of a roadway and water supply to Eshaness, Northmavine, has been secured by Mr James Anderson, contractor, Stromness. The lighthouse will be an attended one, and the work of construction is to begin early next spring.

The contractor owns two ketches by which he intends transporting material to Hillswick, thence by motor lorries to the site.

Three local firms sent in competitive tenders for the work.

Display of Aurora – On Monday evening a fine display of aurora was witnessed at Lerwick. The “base” of the display seemed to be in the north-east, and streamers extended up over the zenith. The streamers were visible for almost three hours.

