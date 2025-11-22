Johnson Marine's Viknes heads towards Lerwick in the worst of some strong westerly gales experienced in the isles 10 years ago. Photo: Ivan Reid

10 YEARS AGO

The number of Shetlanders travelling to Aberdeen and beyond for healthcare is on the rise.

Latest figures from the Scottish government show that where 988 patients were admitted to hospital on the Scottish mainland in 2010 the number of 2014 was up to 1,107 - an increase of just over one per cent.

Shetland MSP Tavish Scott has called for urgent action from health ministers to allow more hospital and medical procedures to be carried out in Shetland.

Sullom Voe terminal’s two troublesome tugs Solan and Bonxie could be sold early next year to Italian buyers.

Speaking at a meeting of the harbour board, infrastructure chief Maggie Sandison said that an Italian towage company had inspected the tugs while they had a routine drydocking recently and was interested in buying them both.

Mrs Sandison said negotiations were ongoing but were “moving forward positively”, and the documentation required and a date of possible completion of the purchase were being looked at.

25 YEARS AGO

The leatherback turtle which was pronounced dead on Tuesday, three days after getting caught in the ropes of a creel boat off Yell, will be preserved and kept in Shetland.

The massive male carcass, weighing three quarters of a tonne and measuring seven feet in length, has been frozen and owners of Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary Pete and Jan Bevington are awaiting the arrival of an expert who operates a turtle-saving service in the Carribean.

“He will be looking at the organs of the leatherback,” said Mrs Bevington. “And he will be embalming and and preserving it so it can be kept in Shetland.”

Shetland Amenity Trust is planning to buy and restore Sumburgh lighthouse.

On Wednesday the SIC development committee unanimously agreed that a £35,000 grant should be made available from the charitable trust towards the project.

Auxiliary coastguard Willie Cumming (centre with plaque), retired on his 65th birthday in the autumn of 1985. He had served the coastguard in Burra for almost 40 years. Pictured with Willie are his Burra unit colleagues, Shetland station officer Ian Mantle to his left and sector officer Robert Pottinger (right), who presented the plaque in recognition of his long service. Photo: John Coutts

50 YEARS AGO

Although Sumburgh’s east-west runway (09/27) was officially re-opened on Monday, pilots shunned it nearly all day. Not until 4.38 pm did anyone descend to land on it.

The first to do so was Captain A.F. Roberts, in command of a Dan Air HS 478, carrying freight and a single passenger on an oil company charter flight from Aberdeen. He only did so because it was then dark, and the other runway can only be used at night for light aircraft with an all-up weight of less than 12,500 lb.

75 YEARS AGO

Mr P. Bruce Laurenson has resigned from his position as senior joint hon. secretary of the Up-Helly-A Committee. Mr Laurenson has been associated with the committee for the past twenty-six years; has been Guizer Jarl; and occupied the secretary’s chair for nearly 20 years.

At the first mass meeting of guizers for the 1951 festival, many sincere tributes were paid to Mr Laurenson’s services, and the guizers are to recognise these services by making him a suitable presentation.

100 YEARS AGO

Death of a Lerwick Lady – Mrs Harrison, Prospect House – There died at her residence, Prospect House, on Friday of last week, Mrs Jessie Harrison, relict of Mr William B.M. Harrison, shipowner and fishcurer, Lerwick, the deceased lady being in her 79th year.

Mrs Harrison was a well-known personality in Lerwick, moving round most of her lifetime in public and taking a keen interest in matters of her native town. Kindly in disposition to a marked degree, energetic in every work with which she was associated, ready to help where help was required, she gathered round her a large circle of friends, and won their appreciation and affection.

She has left behind her a family of four sons and one daughter, all of whom mourn the loss of a devoted mother. Three of the sons are in business in Spain, and the fourth son, Mr John Harrison, resides in Lerwick, where he is a well-known business and public man.

Mrs Harrison’s husband predeceased her a good many years ago, and for a period of years she has resided with her daughter – Miss Harrison – at Prospect House. There the deceased had every loving attention up to the time of her death.

A member of the Parish Church, Mrs Harrison took a keen interest in its welfare, and was a member of the Women’s Guild of the Church.

South Nesting – Presentation – Prior to their leaving the district for Canada, the Misses Irvine were met at their home at Gletness, and presented with a purse of Treasury Notes as a gift from the people of the locality in recognition of their services, which they have always so willingly rendered at social functions throughout the parish, and in appreciation of their interest and useful work in all matters pertaining to the welfare of the local Wesleyan Church.

The presentation was made by Mrs James Gair.

The Misses Irvine were taken by surprise, and feelingly replied, thanking their many kind friends for so handsome and unexpected a gift. They left on the 10th ultimo for Canada, and the sincere good wishes of the entire community follow them to the land of their adoption.

Royal Hotel, Scalloway – Mr W.H. Blance, hairdresser and fancy goods dealer, Lerwick, has just given up business in Lerwick, and has taken over the Royal Hotel, Scalloway.

Mr Blance, who is held in the highest esteem in Lerwick, will carry with him the sincere good wishes of the community for his continued prosperity in the Ancient Capital.

Rejoicings at the Pentland Skerries. On the occasion of his marriage and of his having been recently transferred from North Unst lighthouse to the Pentland Skerries lighthouse, Orkney, Mr Wm. Skinner and his bride were accorded a very happy welcome on their arrival at the latter station. Mr Eunson, the Principal Lightkeeper, and his assistants had the station prettily decorated, and the whole company sat down to a very enjoyable dinner, prepared by Mrs Eunson, whose kindness and hospitality are well-known far beyond the Skerries.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.