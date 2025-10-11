10 years ago

A campaign group looking for self-governing powers for Shetland is launching next week.

Wir Shetland says it wants Shetland to have similar powers to those enjoyed by British overseas territories such as control of taxation and spending.

It argues that once self-government has been attained for Shetland, it would leave the EU but keep the same trading, open borders, free movement of capital and benefits as it does now.

The yacht belonging to an 82-year-old lone sailor who recently left Lerwick sank in the North Sea yesterday during attempts to tow her to Norway.

Yachtsman Julian Mustoe, who spent the last 18 months in Lerwick, was rescued by a Norwegian coastguard vessel on Wednesday after his stricken boat began drifting towards a gas platform. The yacht Harrier of Down was taken under tow, despite a reluctance from Mr Mustoe to leave her.

Coastguards said yesterday that the vessel had taken on a lot of water and had sunk to a depth of 300m in the North Sea.

Julian Mustoe on board Harrier of Down, which sank in the North Sea. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Hurtling down the ice at break-neck speed might not be everybody’s idea of fun.

But for Kalvis Kupce, the new bar manager at the Queens Hotel, climbing in a bobsleigh was a passion, and a sport he looks back on very fondly. Kalvis, 54, has competed for Latvia in several competitions.

25 YEARS AGO

The preferred bidder for the Northern Isles ferry contract is NorthLink Orkney & Shetland Ferries, a joint venture of Caledonian MacBrayne and the Royal Bank.

The long-awaited announcement came in a statement made by Scottish Executive transport minister Sarah Boyack.

SIC vice convener John Nicolson has backed down from his proposal to increase housing allocation points for applicants with a Shetland connection.

The climb-down came in Wednesday’s full council meeting of the SIC, with Mr Nicolson telling the members present: “I’ve reconsidered. I’m backing off.”

Burra skipper David Robertson is to be presented with a bravery award by the Princess Royal in recognition of his role in the dramatic night-time rescue of the crew of the burning fishing boat Be Ready in January.

Mr Robertson will fly to London on 18th October where he is to receive the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society Emile Robin Award for his actions as skipper of the Mizpah.

50 YEARS AGO

One of the highlights of the crofting year is the annual Shetland Flock Book show and sale of rams at the marts in Lerwick. This photo was taken in October 1975, with an audience of expert crofters eyeing up the animals in the "old" Shetland Marts at Clickimin. Photo: Dennis Coutts

A young Englishman was killed early on Monday morning when the caravan he was living in was blown over by gale force winds and gutted by fire. The body was so badly burned that police could not immediately identify it, but on Tuesday it was confirmed as being the body of Christopher Robert Haworth, a twenty-year-old Blackburn man who moved to Shetland this summer to work as a labourer.

The caravan was sited at Hestingott, Virkie, and the wind carried it about thirty yards from where it had been standing, finally leaving it lying on its roof.

Two men were lucky to escape at the weekend when their small boat was badly damaged on rocks after their engine failed. Lerwick lifeboat and a fishing boat failed to find the men, but another small boat which put out in heavy seas found them sheltering behind Beosetter, north of Bressay, in their sinking boat.

The men were Mr A. Nicol, Bell’s Brae, Lerwick and Mr J. Sandison, Scalloway Road, Lerwick, who had gone fishing out the north mouth of Lerwick harbour in their small boat on Friday afternoon.

75 YEARS AGO

Lerwick Sports Association and their many helpers are proceeding with plans to acquire the playing fields at Seafield, and it is hoped that this will be available for play to Hockey, Football and Cricket Associations, and to the schools before the beginning of next season.

The purchase price is £3000, and it is anticipated that a sum of something like £500 in addition to the purchase price will be required to remove certain walls, erect goal-posts, erect barriers, and carry out other smaller works. The recent appeal to the public for donations has already brought in £700

100 YEARS AGO

Theft of Peats - Scalloway Woman in Trouble - At Lerwick Sheriff Court on Friday of last week - Sheriff Grant on the bench - Margaret Christie or Irvine, Smith’s Buildings, Scalloway, was charged with having on a day in the month of August, the particular day being to the complainer unknown, at a peat bank on the east side of the Burn of Fitch, and about 200 yards northwards of the south Bridge of Fitch, stolen a cartload of peats.

Mr T. Johnston, solicitor, appeared for accused, and tendered a plea of not guilty.

Mr J. Kirkland Galloway, Procurator Fiscal, called the first witness and she had been sworn, when Mr Johnston stated that the accused, at the last moment, told him that she would plead guilty to having taken 12 bags, provided the Fiscal would accept that plea.

The Procurator Fiscal – I shall accept that.

Mr Johnston, for the defence, stated that this was a case where the accused had a peat bank in the vicinity of the peat bank occupied by Miss Leslie, and as a matter of fact she had some peats on this bank - a matter of eight or ten “kishie” fulls. She was taking them home, and in order to complete the load she appropriated some of Miss Leslie’s peats, to the extent of about 12 bags. Miss Leslie’s peats were old – peats from the previous year – and the accused thought there would be no harm in taking a few. Unfortunately, that had been the means of bringing her before the Court. It was not a great deal one could say on behalf of a person who pled guilty, but he would ask his Lordship, in sentencing her, to keep in view the fact that she was an old woman of 61 years of age, that she had been a widow for the last ten years, and that this was her first offence, and there was nothing against her that he knew of, and he hoped, if his Lordship could impose a fine, he would do so.

The stolen peats, he said in reply to the Bench, were available for Miss Leslie. They were at the road, and she would be able to take them whenever she chose to do so.

The Procurator Fiscal said that the stealing of peats was a very serious offence. This woman cut no peats this year, and she had been selling peats. She sold a cart load of peats to a man William Gray before this. The peat bank she used to cut was not cut this year, so that she had no peats to take away, but Miss Leslie had a stack of peats and it had disappeared. It appeared that Miss Leslie had been laid up on 28th July, when this stack of old peats, which she meant to use along with the peats cut this year, was standing near her bank, and she never got to the peat bank again until 20th August. When she came to the peat bank the peats were away. She did not know what to do. She saw another woman working in the vicinity and asked if she had seen anybody taking away peats from there. The woman replied that she had seen the accused, and pointed to the place from which she took the peats. They then went to the place where the accused used to lay her own peats when she had a peat bank, and they found 20 bags there. When examined by the police the accused denied having stolen the peats. She afterwards came back again and said she would admit taking 12 bags if the police would withdraw the case. The constable said he could not do so as the case was reported. She came to Superintendent Gray and said she was sorry she had taken the peats, but said she would give back the 12 bags of peats to Miss Leslie. Mr Gray replied that the matter was now in the hands of the Court. Sheriff Grant, addressing accused, said that she had pled guilty to the charge of stealing peats, which seemed to him rather a low-down form of theft in a country like this, where people having peats had to depend on the honesty of their neighbours. If this crime was prevalent it would make it very difficult to carry on peat-cutting in an otherwise honest countryside.

He imposed a fine of £2, with the alternative of 10 days’ imprisonment.

