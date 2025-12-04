The Sullom Voe Terminal was operated by bp for several years.

Former oil and gas workers could see their pensions significantly reduced unless greater protections are introduced, an MP has warned.

Alistair Carmichael yesterday (Wednesday) highlighted the shortfall in the value of defined benefit (DB) pension schemes for bp workers during a debate on amendments to the pension schemes bill in the House of Commons.

The Orkney and Shetland MP said he was aware of several bp pensioners in his constituency who had worked at Sullom Voe Terminal when it was operated by the company.

“The injustice that they suffered, that left them with a pension worth about 11 per cent less than it should have been because of the decision of the trustee in 2021 and 2022, shows the inadequacy of the control and the independence of the trustee in relation to the company,” Mr Carmichael said.

Alistair Carmichael MP.

Mr Carmichael said the changes to bp pensions were just the “tip of the iceberg”.

“If one company can get away with this sort of behaviour then we can expect it to be repeated across the board,” he said.

The concerns around bp relate to its refusal to agree inflation linked discretionary increases above 5 per cent in both 2022 and 2023.

Evidence from BP Pensioners Group to a committee in November 2023 said pensioners felt they had been “betrayed”.

“The cut in the real value of their pensions - 11 per cent so far - is having real impacts on them, some of whom are now extremely vulnerable.

“Pensioners are worried and distressed.”

Mr Carmichael said there were many pensioners in the isles and around the country who have felt short-changed by their defined-benefit pension providers in recent years.

“I was glad to help those affected by securing a debate on the issue last year but there is more we can do,” he added.

The UK government’s pension schemes bill seeks to introduce large-scale reforms to DB and defined contribution (DC) pension schemes. by strengthening pension investment.

Mr Carmichael has previously described what happened with bp - which affected 58,000 pensioners - as being the “canary in the coalmine” for people on DB schemes across the entire country, estimated to be more than nine million.

He wants to see lessons from what happened with bp reflected in the bill.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.