St Ninian’s has been ranked one of Scotland’s best beaches to visit this autumn, according to new research.

The iconic tombolo in the South Mainland came in third behind West Sands beach in St Andrews and Luskentyre beach in Harris.

Researchers based their ranking on autumn temperatures, rainfall, sunshine hours and Google reviews.

St Ninian’s came out top for temperature, at a balmy 8C, and Google reviews, at 4.9/5, but was let down by the limited sunshine, with a daily average of just 3.6 hours.

Callum Scott with the Haar Sauna at St Ninian’s beach. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Researchers described St Ninian’s as a “true geological wonder” .

“The beach forms a natural sand tombolo that connects the mainland to the small St. Ninian’s Isle, creating an extraordinary scene with gentle waves lapping on both sides.

“Its golden sands, clear waters, and distinctive shape make it one of Scotland’s most photogenic coastal spots, particularly appealing to walkers and nature lovers visiting in the quieter autumn months.”

The beach also boasts a popular sauna, operated by Haar Sauna, and was recently the scene of filming for BBC Alba’s Cù Leis Thu? when Shetland sheepdogs were able to run free along the windswept sands.

Filming Shetland sheepdogs at St Ninian's beach for Cù Leis Thu? Photo: Kaylee Williamson

Shetland Times newshound Jessie also ranks the beach highly, visiting most weekends, including on Sunday when this photo was taken.

The Shetland Times newshound Jessie on a recent visit to St Ninian's beach.

Natalie Wolfenden, author and hiking enthusiast at Millets, which conducted the research, said: “The UK is home to some stunning beaches that are at their most peaceful during the autumn months.

“While the weather is still relatively mild, it’s the perfect time to enjoy long walks along the coast away from the summer crowds.

“When planning a beach trip, it’s important to be prepared for changeable conditions. Investing in the right walking shoes, comfortable walking trousers, and an insulated jacket is essential for exploring the shoreline and nearby trails safely, whilst keeping you warm and dry.”

