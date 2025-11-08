Lerwick Town Hall.

Projections that were due to be made onto the Lerwick Town Hall ahead of Remembrance Sunday have been rescheduled for this evening (Saturday), the council has said.

Images of the of the Second World War Roll of Honour were planned to be projected onto the building last night but poor visibility because of the fog meant this was not possible.

Instead the council hopes this can instead take place this evening before the Service of Remembrance tomorrow.

The Met Office has forecast fog patches to last throughout the day which will remain at night with some light drizzle.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.