Tracks of My Life: Grace Grant

Grace Grant is a singer from Brae. She performed her first gig at woman-powered festival Slippit last month. Here are her tracks.

Sally MacLennane

The Pogues • Rum, Sodomy & The Lash

Thanks to my music loving Irish mum, my earliest memories are soaked with Shane McGowan's vocals and the upbeat backing of the Pogues. I love so many of their songs, but for me, Sally MacLennane has it all.

Paradise By the Dashboard Light

Meat Loaf • Bat Out of Hell

Meat Loaf will always have a place in my heart, my late brother was a huge fan and would sing along to every track while listening through headphones, in the living room on the only stereo in the house. His favourite was Anything for Love, this is mine.

Girl From Mars

Ash • 1977

Our graph comms teacher allowed us to listen to music as we worked. I was introduced to lots of cool music in those two years, but the guy that took in this album became my husband many years later. This is our song.

Mary Jane

Alanis Morrissette • Jagged Little Pill

The album that was the soundtrack to my teens. It was so hard to pick one, but Mary Jane stuck out for me. I saw Alanis live this year in Glasgow and she was incredible, and did an amazing acoustic performance of this song.

Your Song

Elton John • Elton John

This song has always been a favourite of mine, it's just beautiful. I was lucky enough to see Elton live on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2023, a truly emotional experience I'll never forget.

Carrickfergus

The Dubliners and Jim McCann • Definitive Pub Songs Collection

A gorgeous traditional Irish folk song that I can't not share. Although I've lived in Shetland since I was a baby and very much call it home, my Irish heritage is so important to me. This song feels like home.

Anfield Row

The View • Cheeky for a Reason

I was a big fan of their first album, so I was delighted when it was announced that The View were coming to Mareel as part of their tour for their newest album back in 2012. For me, this track is equal measures of fun, relatability and sentiment.

The Bucket

Kings of Leon • Aha Shake Heartbreak

A good while back, I worked in the local pub and would often be handed £1 for the jukebox and put on requests. One of the songs requested one night was this, and I remember just thinking how brilliant it was. My favourite KOL song.

Kiss With A Fist

Florence and The Machine • Lungs

I love how punchy, fast paced and fun this song is. Florence has such a unique voice and I love pretty much anything she sings.

Piano Man

Billy Joel • Billy Joel

Billy Joel can do no wrong. I love a song that tells a story and that's something that he does so incredibly well. I always get a lump in my throat singing along to this in the car.

