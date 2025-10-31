Tracks of My Life: Michael Anderson

Michael Anderson is a musician and fisherman from Whalsay. He plays lead guitar in heavy rock/folk band The Revellers who recently launched their latest album Reactors.

Halloween

Helloween • Keeper of the Seven Keys, Part I

This is a very long track at just over 13 minutes. I discovered this band when I was in my early teens. When we went away to play, everybody would get a turn to play songs on the minibus stereo. I put this on to wind them up, but it ended up being a staple in the minibus.

Guns for Hire

AC/DC • Flick of the Switch

Got this on cassette from Clive’s when he was oot near Bain’s Beach. Always thought this album got overlooked. Flick of the Switch has a rawer sound than Back in Black or For Those About to Rock, and Guns for Hire shows that off perfectly - rough around the edges.

Limelight

Rush • Moving Pictures

I bought this album for Tom Sawyer but ended up discovering Limelight through it. It’s got a feel-good thing about it - clever playing but still easy to listen to.

Heaven and Hell

Black Sabbath • Heaven and Hell

Every track on this album’s good, but Heaven and Hell is the one. Dio’s voice is unreal, and Tony Lommi’s riffs are heavy and melodic. A proper standout track.

Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love

Van Halen • Van Halen

Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love has a sound all of its own. The rhythm and harmonics just work perfectly together, and that riff sticks wi’ you. Once you’ve heard it, it never really leaves your head.

Mercyful Fate Medley

Metallica • Garage Inc.

Metallica were always a favourite, but this medley stands out. It’s clever how they stitched the songs together - heavy, dark, and tight as anything. Still gets the head going.

Love Gun

Kiss • Alive II

Simple, but it works. Great riffs, Ace Frehley nails the solo, and the vocal harmonies are really good. Proper arena rock before folk started sneering at it.

Diary of a Madman

Ozzy Osbourne • Diary of a Madman

First time I’d heard classical guitar mixed with metal. Randy Rhoads was an unbelievable guitarist. Ozzy’s haunting vocal, along with the choir and orchestral stuff, give it a spooky, film-like feel.

Emerald

Thin Lizzy • Live and Dangerous

Thin Lizzy are one of my favourite bands. The harmony guitars in Emerald are something else - melodic and powerful. Then that twin-lead section kicks in and turns into a proper guitar duel between Brian Robertson and Scott Gorham.

Alexander the Great

Iron Maiden • Somewhere in Time

Iron Maiden probably influenced my guitar playing more than anyone. This one’s epic - full of melody and story. I saw them play it live a couple years back. That was something to see.

