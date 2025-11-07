Tracks of My Life: Stuart Alderson
Stuart Alderson is the lead singer and guitarist in Lerwick heavy rock band Vagabond who recently headlined at The Kiln Bar in Scalloway and The Thule in Lerwick. Here are his tracks.
Highway to Hell
AC/DC • Highway to Hell
Highway to Hell by AC/DC was the first real rock song I ever really took notice of, and it made
me want to learn how to play guitar and be in a band.
All Right Now
Free • Fire and Water
The main riff being played by Paul Kossoff is simple yet powerful and effective, and is one of
my favourites to just sit and play along to. This was one that was always on a compilation CD
in the stereo of my Dad’s Land Cruiser, and will always remain a favourite.
Hotel California
Eagles • Hotel California
Hotel California by the Eagles has one of the best guitar solos/outros in rock and was one of
the first “big” solos that I attempted. It took me about two weeks to learn, but I felt so good
once I’d done it.
Paradise City
Guns N’ Roses • Appetite for Destruction
This was the final song that GNR played when they visited Glasgow in June 2023 at
Bellahouston Park, and everyone in that crowd was singing along to it.
Cold Sweat
Thin Lizzy • Thunder and Lightning
I could’ve picked any Thin Lizzy track but I picked this as my favourite because they just go
straight on the offensive. This track came from Thin Lizzy’s final studio album, and with this
one they brought the great John Sykes into the fold and his playing truly shines.
Runnin’ Wild
Airbourne • Runnin’ Wild
Another Australian band this time in the form of Airbourne. We [Vagabond] often tend to
leave this as the last song in the set list (or Whole Lotta Rosie) when playing gigs, because
it’s such a good one to leave till the end.
Ace of Spades
Motörhead • Ace of Spades
One of my favourite Motörhead tracks. Usually the only Motörhead song anyone knows as
well, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s still a good song. This is the band’s
classic line-up at their very best playing loud hard and fast.
Rock and Roll All Nite
Kiss • Alive!
A rock and roll anthem if ever there was one! This was the final encore when Kiss came to
Glasgow in 2023 and they did not disappoint. Rock and Roll All Nite is a song that’s best
played live in front of an audience, and that concert is something I won’t be forgetting.
Crazy Train
Ozzy Osbourne • Blizzard of Oz
My favourite Ozzy Osbourne song to play on guitar, especially the live version from the 1987
live album Tribute. After Ozzy decided to go solo and recruited Randy Rhoads, they released
this absolute monster of a song.
My Only Angel
Aerosmith and Yungblud • One More Time
I don’t know a lot about Yungblud other than this track and the Back to the Beginning Ozzy
concert in July, but this is certainly a winning combination.
What’s your top 10 tracks of all time? Send us yours by emailing editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk
