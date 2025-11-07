Tracks of My Life: Stuart Alderson

Stuart Alderson is the lead singer and guitarist in Lerwick heavy rock band Vagabond who recently headlined at The Kiln Bar in Scalloway and The Thule in Lerwick. Here are his tracks.

Highway to Hell

AC/DC • Highway to Hell

Highway to Hell by AC/DC was the first real rock song I ever really took notice of, and it made

me want to learn how to play guitar and be in a band.

All Right Now

Free • Fire and Water

The main riff being played by Paul Kossoff is simple yet powerful and effective, and is one of

my favourites to just sit and play along to. This was one that was always on a compilation CD

in the stereo of my Dad’s Land Cruiser, and will always remain a favourite.

Hotel California

Eagles • Hotel California

Hotel California by the Eagles has one of the best guitar solos/outros in rock and was one of

the first “big” solos that I attempted. It took me about two weeks to learn, but I felt so good

once I’d done it.

Paradise City

Guns N’ Roses • Appetite for Destruction

This was the final song that GNR played when they visited Glasgow in June 2023 at

Bellahouston Park, and everyone in that crowd was singing along to it.

Cold Sweat

Thin Lizzy • Thunder and Lightning

I could’ve picked any Thin Lizzy track but I picked this as my favourite because they just go

straight on the offensive. This track came from Thin Lizzy’s final studio album, and with this

one they brought the great John Sykes into the fold and his playing truly shines.

Runnin’ Wild

Airbourne • Runnin’ Wild

Another Australian band this time in the form of Airbourne. We [Vagabond] often tend to

leave this as the last song in the set list (or Whole Lotta Rosie) when playing gigs, because

it’s such a good one to leave till the end.

Ace of Spades

Motörhead • Ace of Spades

One of my favourite Motörhead tracks. Usually the only Motörhead song anyone knows as

well, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s still a good song. This is the band’s

classic line-up at their very best playing loud hard and fast.

Rock and Roll All Nite

Kiss • Alive!

A rock and roll anthem if ever there was one! This was the final encore when Kiss came to

Glasgow in 2023 and they did not disappoint. Rock and Roll All Nite is a song that’s best

played live in front of an audience, and that concert is something I won’t be forgetting.

Crazy Train

Ozzy Osbourne • Blizzard of Oz

My favourite Ozzy Osbourne song to play on guitar, especially the live version from the 1987

live album Tribute. After Ozzy decided to go solo and recruited Randy Rhoads, they released

this absolute monster of a song.

My Only Angel

Aerosmith and Yungblud • One More Time

I don’t know a lot about Yungblud other than this track and the Back to the Beginning Ozzy

concert in July, but this is certainly a winning combination.

