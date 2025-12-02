Transport Scotland is currently running a survey on the NorthLink service.

Transport bosses have sought to manage expectations about daytime NorthLink sailings - stressing they would not be possible alongside the current evening timetable.

Interim director of ferries at Transport Scotland Chris Wilcock acknowledged there had been “quite a bit of interest” in the proposals after a new survey raised the possibility.

Speaking at today’s (Tuesday) external transport forum meeting, Mr Wilcock said the community needs assessment asked a wide range of questions about the service.

But while he said it was important to receive views on all the questions, Mr Wilcock also said he wanted to be “clear on expectations”.

“As I think we have articulated, or NorthLink has articulated several times, we can’t run daytime and evening sailings,” he added.

“This is just about gathering views.”

The user surveys launched last month and will run until 9th January.

Among the questions, the mention of daytime sailings between Lerwick and Kirkwall or Stomness on Orkney and also a daytime sailing between Lerwick and Scrabster on the mainland, garnered most interest.

People commenting on The Shetland Times Facebook page were overwhelmingly in favour - but that was on the assumption they would be in addition to the current timetable rather than instead of evening crossings.

Mr Wilcock also acknowledged there had been quite a few surveys on the NorthLink service in recent months, including for the next iteration of the Northern Isles Ferry Service contract (NIFS4) and the Islands Connectivity Plan.

He thanked people for their input and stressed they were all important exercises that would help shape the future of the service.

Around 1,000 people responded to the NIFS4 consultation, which he said was almost a record number - and many of those had come from Shetlanders.

He said a report would be produced in the coming weeks summarising the responses.

The community needs assessment can be completed by visiting the Transport Scotland website.

