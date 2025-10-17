A business traveller has lambasted Loganair after being asked to fork out a staggering £581 for a basic flight from Glasgow to Sumburgh.

The frequent flyer had just booked a trip to Dubai for the same price Loganair had been charging for the short hop from the Scottish mainland.

He said it was “ridiculous” pricing.

“My employer has the money to purchase these flights, it’s not my money, but the principle of it stops me booking them,” he said.

“I would rather spend the money on the overnight ferry from Aberdeen even though I don’t have the luxury of time on my hands sadly.”

The traveller, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke out against the costs after Loganair posted a photo of celebrity chef James Martin who had flown with the airline on a recent trip to Orkney.

Many other people posting on the thread were quick to highlight the expense of fares, with some labelling it a “rip off”.

Loganair responded to say its fare availability had been designed to respond to forecast demand based on the day of the week and time of day.

“This means our prices adjust according to the demand for each individual flight, ensuring a fair and competitive offering.

“While there is no fixed pattern, our pricing remains fluid to align with market trends.

“To secure the best fares, we always recommend booking in advance.”

Loganair has improved its operational performance considerably since the appointment of chief executive Luke Farajallah, with far fewer cancellations and delays.

However, the cost of travel remains a bone of contention.

Last month, Shetland Tourism Association chairwoman Amanda Hawick, expressed disappointment after being asked to pay £474 for a one-way flight from Orkney.

Writing to The Shetland Times, Ms Hawick said it was symptomatic of a broken market for islanders seeking to travel - adding that the high cost and lack of cabin availability on NorthLink ferries was also a problem.

“Geography shouldn’t be a tax,” she said

“We pay by postcode for basic mobility, choice, and dignity.”

