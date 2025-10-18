Whitefish trawler Alison Kay.

A decade and a half after the Scottish government first announced plans for a network of marine protected areas (MPAs), fishing restrictions came into force this week.

Bottom trawling will be banned across two thirds of the MPAs closest to Shetland, under new management measures first set out in early September and passed by Holyrood this Thursday.

The measures settle a debate between the fishing sector and environmentalists about whether a blanket ban on trawling should be cast over the full area of all MPAs, or set selectively within each site.

Shetland’s fishing representatives welcomed the announcement as “encouraging and refreshing”. The Marine Conservation Society said Scotland’s seas were now “in a much better place”, but that the restrictions could have gone further to keep habitats connected.

Since the Scottish government announced plans for a network of protected areas in 2010, almost 30 MPAs have been declared without any actual protections under that designation.

With the new restrictions, both fishermen and conservationists said they hoped the days of “paper parks” were in the past.

“These are real measures; they've been long awaited, and they're welcome,” said Calum Duncan, head of policy and advocacy with the Marine Conservation Society. “We would just like them to have gone further in10 of the sites.”

Earlier this year the Westminster government announced plans to ban bottom trawling across all English MPAs. Separately, it also announced a strategy to declare new protected areas where the marine environment had been put at risk by offshore wind farms.

Daniel Lawson, executive officer of the Shetland Fishermen’s Association, said that Holyrood’s break with Westminster on the issue was a welcome display of trust.

“I hope it is a statement of intent from the government that we are moving back into a place where we can have a sensible discussion, rather than being caught in the maelstrom of environmental outrage,” he said.

“They listened to us and that is encouraging.”

Of the MPAs closest to Shetland:

• Almost all of the Pobie Bank and Northeast Faroe-Shetland Channel will close to trawling.

• All of Solan Bank Reef will close to trawling, except in September and October.

• A strip through the middle of the Faroe Shetland Sponge Belt about a quarter of its total size will remain open to trawlers.

• Half of the West Shetland Shelf, roughly 2000 square kilometres, will remain open to trawling.

A map of Scotland's offshore marine protected areas, where site-by-site restrictions came into force on Thursday.

The debate over whether MPAs should completely close to trawling taps into a wider disagreement about the purpose of protected areas themselves.

Each MPA was initially designated to protect specific species or habitats. Fishing representatives have therefore argued that restrictions should be site specific, down to the location of individual sponge beds, or reefs.

A coalition of environmental groups, including the Marine Conservation Society, argued instead that blanket bans offered the best chance to keep ecosystems connected, and allow critical habitats to grow into areas where they are not currently found.

“They may be instances of vulnerable habitats that surveys haven’t picked up and trawling continues again,” said Mr Duncan. “That’s an example of why the way to be most confident sites get protected is to prohibit trawling throughout.”

Mr Lawson described this as part of “a concerted campaign to warp the public perception of what MPAs are, and are for”.

With its vote this week, the government cemented a site-specific approach.

Whether they will meaningfully affect Shetland’s fleet after all remains unclear.

Most of the MPAs near the isles’ fishing grounds are “self-policing”, according to Mr Lawson: the Pobie Bank too reefy and Faroe-Shetland Sponge Belt too spongey to bother running a net over.

Meanwhile most of the Northeast Faroe-Shetland Channel was already effectively closed by an existing ban on trawling deeper than 800 metres.

For Mr Lawson, however, the political victory is as significant as the practical.

“It might not have had a massive impact on fishing grounds but in the context of everything else going on at sea it was politically encouraging and refreshing.”

