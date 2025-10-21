Claire Leveque.

A two-part true crime television documentary will be broadcast next year investigating the brutal murder of a 24-year-old woman in Sandness.

Murder in Shetland: The Killing of Claire Leveque will air on Channel 5 in the UK and Bell Media in Canada.

The programme’s producers say they have gained exclusive access to the family of Miss Leveque, a Canadian national who came to Shetland with her boyfriend Aren Pearson.

Pearson, 41, stabbed Miss Leveque at least 26 times at his mother’s house in the West Side on 11th February last year.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh heard last week how 19 of the stab wounds were inflicted on Miss Leveque’s face and neck, at the end of a long campaign of domestic abuse.

Judge Lord Arthurson described it as an act of “feral butchery” and jailed Pearson for life.

After the sentencing, Miss Leveque’s family described her as “a bubbly, fun girl” who became “isolated in Shetland”.

“Because of this, today, we were able to get justice for Claire, hopefully start a new path that helps other victims, suffering from domestic violence and being able to move forward and come forward,” said her cousin, Hope Ingram.

The television programme looks at how Miss Leveque left her home in Canada for Shetland with Mr Pearson only to be tragically murdered three months later.

“So how and why did the adventure of a lifetime end so tragically for Claire,” the show’s description states.

“With exclusive access to her family and the October 2025 murder trial, this two-part documentary investigates her brutal death.”

Produced by Big Little Fish, the documentary is due to be broadcast next year.

Following the court case, Shetland Women’s Aid offered its support to everyone affected - both by the attack and increased coverage in recent weeks.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues described in this article, you can find free, confidential support and information.

• Shetland Women’s Aid can be reached by phone at 01595692070 or email.

• The Compass Centre can be reached by phone at 01595744402/08088 010302 or email.

• Victim Support Shetland can by reached by phone at 01595744524/08001601985 or email.



