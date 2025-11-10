New peatland restoration projects are promising to deliver lasting benefits.

Two initiatives have been announced by Shetland Amenity Trust.

The bulk of the work is taking place in Yell, where 77 hectares are in a degraded state at Herra.

Restoration work is also due across 45 hectares at Murrister in the West Side.

The two sites were carefully selected for their potential to deliver significant carbon reduction, increase biodiversity and water management benefits.

Peatlands are among Shetland’s most valuable resources. They provide vital habitats for wildlife, improve water quality and help reduce erosion.

When damaged, they release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, but through careful restoration, they can once again become active carbon sinks.

Restoration teams are working alongside specialist contractors at both sites, using machines to block and re-profile erosion gullies, peat hags and old peat banks and stem the flow of water off the hill.

As well as the environmental gains, Shetland Amenity Trust has also pointed to tangible economic benefits.

Over £2 million has been invested through Peatland Action projects across the isles.

One local firm now has eight local people working on peatland restoration - including new machine operators who are being trained in specialised conservation techniques.

At Murrister, four machines are already in operation under the management of local contractor Shetland Peatland Restoration Services, while work at Herra is set to begin this week.

Restoration at both sites will continue through the winter months and is due for completion by spring 2026.

Sue White and Ash-Lynn Tavener are peatland action project officers at Shetland Amenity Trust, and are leading the work at both sites.

Ms White said: “When we restore peatlands everyone benefits. As well as being good for nature and climate action, peatland restoration can increase hill grazing land and provides jobs in remote rural locations.

“This is my 12th year in peatland restoration in Shetland. So far, over 900 hectares have been restored thanks to the work of Shetland Amenity Trust and RSPB through the peatland action programme.

“Whilst the process might initially seem daunting to land managers, we’re here to help every step of the way – from feasibility studies and funding applications to contractor support and site monitoring.”

The Murrister project has been three years in the making. Crofter and landowner Hubert Moar first became involved after attending one of our peatland code events, where he learned how restoration could help reduce carbon emissions from his hill land.

At Herra, Sally Baisley is continuing her late mother Laura Baisley’s legacy of environmental care.

“After the work is completed, we hope to see a boost to biodiversity in the area,” she said.

“My mum understood the value of healthy peatlands - unique habitats for nesting birds and plants. I’m excited to see this land become active bog once again, a place for wildlife and the community to enjoy.”

Shetland Amenity Trust will be hosting a restoring peatlands information event at the Shetland Marts on Wednesday 26th November at 5.30pm.

Crofters and landowners interested in learning how peatland restoration can benefit their land - as well as the funding opportunities and hands-on support available - are encouraged to attend.

Ms Tavener added: “We are looking to work with anyone who wants to make a positive change in restoring and protecting Shetland’s peatland. Come along and find out more about the support available in terms of funding opportunities and practical guidance.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.