Two RNLI Lerwick volunteers recognised for their service

Jill Hepburn (fifth from left) presented 'Excellence in Volunteering' Awards to John Angus and Peter Kerr at Lerwick Lifeboat Station last night, in the company of most of the lifeboat crew.

Two Lerwick RNLI volunteers have been recognised for their contribution to the life-saving charity.

Peter Kerr and John Angus were given the Excellence in Volunteering award from the lifeboat organisation at an event on Tuesday night.

Both were unaware that they were the focus of the ceremony until they received their certificates from Jill Hepburn, RNLI head of region for Scotland, at Lerwick Lifeboat Station in the company of most of the lifeboat crew.

Speaking after the event, the chairman of the town branch, John Webster said said the charity “depends” on people like Mr Kerr and Mr Angus and it was grateful for them.

“Their dedicated work as volunteers really helps with the operation of the station and contributes to our vital fundraising to help us save lives at sea,” Mr Webster said.

Peter Kerr (left) and John Angus (right) were presented with their 'Excellence in Volunteering' awards by Jill Hepburn, RNLI head of region - Scotland, at Lerwick Lifeboat Station last night.

Mr Kerr has been a member of the Lerwick RNLI for 11 years and is a qualified lifeboat navigator, assisting the coxswain with plotting courses and search patterns, in all weather conditions, at any time of the day or night.

As well as his role as a crew member, Mr Kerr regularly assists with visits to Lerwick lifeboat station by individuals and school groups to learn more about the work of the RNLI.

He also often helps with events to raise funds for the charity, helping the it meet the costs of training and equipping the lifeboat crew.

Mr Angus was recognised for his service as one of the station’s launch authorities.

He assists when the lifeboat crew are required to attend an emergency and for training purposes. Mr Angus will often help when the crew returns from work.

In addition, he has also given up his time for fundraising events.

