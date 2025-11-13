Scottish Greens MSP Ariane Burgess has urged the Scottish government to introduce a free bus travel pilot scheme in Shetland.

Free bus travel could be coming to Shetland as part of a proposed two-year pilot.

Highlands and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess raised the proposal as one of three calls made to the Scottish government to support rural communities by delivering reliable, affordable and sustainable bus services.

Speaking after a parliamentary debate on public transport, the Scottish Greens MSP highlighted the success of free bus travel for under-22s, which had encouraged hundreds of thousands of young people to use Scotland’s bus network, saving money and reducing emissions.

But she warned rural and island areas are still being left behind.

“The Scottish Government must step in and step up,” she said.

Ms Burgess has called for:

• Reliable rural bus services so no community is cut off.

• Public ownership of bus routes

• Fairer transport for islanders, including a proposed two-year free bus pilot for Shetland to tackle high costs and boost local economies.

“Private operators have failed rural communities for too long – withdrawing services, hiking fares, and leaving timetables meaningless, Ms Burgess said.

“Bringing buses back into public hands works. It delivers better services and can even generate revenue for councils,” Ariane added.

The Scottish Greens are calling on the Government to commit to expanding free and reliable bus travel as part of its Climate Change Plan.

