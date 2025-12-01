UHI struck gold when it was recognised for its college-school partnership at the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

UHI Shetland achieved a gold award at a prestigious ceremony which honoured the college’s school partnership programme for S5 and S6 pupils.

The programme was selected as the winner of Gold Award for School or College Partnership Programme of the Year.

Pupils were given the opportunity to to study at UHI Shetland and gain qualifications alongside their school studies.

This initiative offers pathways into local industries, equipping young people with practical experience and confidence to enter the workforce.

Principal and chief executive of UHI Shetland Professor Jane Lewis said she was “thrilled” to see the college recognised for its efforts,” the professor said.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our staff and partners in creating meaningful opportunities for Shetland’s young people. Our collaboration with schools and local industries ensures these courses make a real difference to skills development and employment in the region.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards celebrate excellence in education across the UK, shining a spotlight on the transformative impact of educators and partnerships.

UHI Shetland’s achievement highlights its commitment to supporting the next generation of Shetlanders into learning, training, and employment.

