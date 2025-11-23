The café is located within the Lerwick Marts. Photo: Google

A popular café serving Shetland’s agricultural community has become available.

Shetland Livestock Marketing Group (SLMG) has announced the Marts Café will be available to lease from the new year.

SLMG described it as a “unique and exciting business opportunity”.

The café is located at the Lerwick Marts - the heart of Shetland’s agricultural community.

It serves farmers, buyers, staff and visitors throughout the year.

“It has strong potential for a motivated operator to grow an established customer base,” SLMG said.

Since January, the café has been run by Louise Bassett as the Peerie Kitchen at the Marts.

Announcing her departure with a “heavy heart” she said Friday, 28th November, would be her final day.

“This decision has been made after careful consideration of various personal and business circumstances,” she said.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to every single customer and helper who has supported me throughout this year.

“I particularly appreciate everything the SLMG team in the office and the sales days teams have done for me! Your efforts have made this year truly special.”

Anyone interested in taking on the café should email slmgoffice@slmg.co.uk.

