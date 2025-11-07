Less than half of those invited by NHS Shetland for their Covid vaccine have taken up the offer.

Figures from the health authority show 42 per cent of the 3,400 eligible people in the community have had the jab.

Six weeks remain of the main vaccination programme.

The findings released today also show just over a third - 34 per cent - of the 10,600 eligible adults have had the flu vaccine this year.

Similarly, 35 per cent of the 3,700 children who could have the flu jab have done so.

NHS Shetland says it would like to vaccinate as many people as possible before the Christmas holidays, when flu and Covid levels are expected to increase.

Residents in care homes and people who are usually visited at home by the community nursing team will be offered their vaccines over the next few weeks.

There will be local clinics in Bressay, Foula, Fetlar, Skerries and Fair Isle for the residents of those islands during November.

NHS Shetland says people within those groups may yet receive a letter inviting them to an appointment at the Grantfield vaccination centre in Lerwick.

However, it says this will have probably been generated by a national system in error, and can be ignored.

Meanwhile, anyone who has missed their appointment can still have the vaccines. Contact NHS Shetland and an appointment will be arranged, or drop in to the Grantfield centre.

Anyone who thinks they are eligible for a vaccine but have not been contacted can get in touch with NHS Shetland at shet.vaccination-team@nhs.scot, or by telephoning 01595 743319.

Those registered with the Hillswick, Unst, Yell and Whalsay practices are urged to contact their own practice.

As in previous years, school pupils are being offered flu vaccination at school, and appointments for pre-school children will be at their local GP practice.

There has also been an option for some children to have their vaccines at nursery. This is being piloted at a couple of venues. All pregnant women will be offered the flu vaccine through maternity services.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.