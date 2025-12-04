‘Utter nightmare’ — temporary tenants accuse council of offering homelessness or mouldy, unsafe accommodation

Temporary housing tenants have accused officials of threatening them with homelessness if they refused to accept accommodation ridden with mould, the wrong size, or close to abusive partners.

One spoke of “a complete and utter nightmare” in a temporary council flat where cold and damp left her too sick to work, rotted family photographs and ultimately strained her relationship with her own daughter.

“She started thinking that I wasn’t wanting her,” said Rachel Birnie, 48, who was assigned a single-bed flat with her teenage daughter for five years.

“If I walked off the north boat and said I was homeless I would have been treated better.”

Their stories highlight a more nuanced picture of homelessness in Shetland than some statistics suggest. While the isles have some of the lowest rates of rough sleeping in Scotland, the number of applications for housing support are now on the rise.

Once in the system, people in Shetland often face long journeys to permanent rehousing - homeless here spend the third longest time in temporary housing of any council in Scotland.

Ms Birnie was left adrift after plans to move to Northern Ireland with her partner fell through more than a decade ago.

She has lived in council housing since then, but in 2023 she was allocated more permanent accommodation in Sandveien.

In between, Ms Birnie lived in temporary housing on Burgh Road for five years - a flat she said officials pushed her into accepting despite concerns it was cold, damp and too small for her to share with her teenage daughter.

“They told me if I didn’t accept the house I’d be homeless, sleeping on a bench,” she said. “I was panicking.”

Before long, Ms Birnie was living with the reality of damp - waking up everyday to empty dehumidifiers, then towel-dry wet windows as their frames eventually turned “spongy” with water.

“In the morning you could wipe your hand over the walls and it would come away soaking wet,” she said.

“There were three types of mould basic - black mould, a green, slimy kind of mould and then a peach, fuzzy kind of mould.”

During her time at the Burgh Road flat Ms Birnie developed health conditions, including clots in both lungs, which have since taken her out of work.

“Some mornings you woke up and felt like somebody had been sitting on your chest,” she said.

“I used to be fitter than my kids. Now some days I can hardly walk the length of myself for the pain that I’m in and the tightness that I have in my chest. From the minute I get up to the minute I go to bed at night, I'm in pain.”

Writing on social media, another tenant said she was effectively left homeless after the council offered her two temporary accommodation options which were either unsafe or would have cost her job.

“It’s an absolute shambles up here,” said Lesley Iversen.

First Ms Iversen said she was offered a flat “a stone’s throw” from an “abusive ex” then, when she refused, a second flat in Mossbank despite working late shifts in Lerwick and not being able to drive.

“I was homeless and bed hopping for months,” she wrote. “Little to no empathy shown by housing officers a lot of the time.”

The SIC said it does not comment on individual cases, but insisted its housing support programme was equipped to support locals.

“We have various options to help address issues that arise for anyone in temporary accommodation, including a complaints procedure and an appeals process,” said the council’s housing manager, Anita Jamieson.

“Our housing support service is focussed on supporting tenants to maintain their tenancy, and we can also signpost anyone having difficulties in temporary accommodation to a range of support organisations.”

At a meeting of the council’s development committee last week, Mrs Jamieson insisted her team was working proactively to address housing issues in Shetland.

“We're doing an awful lot of work through the prevention and early intervention to try and prevent those initial presentations turning into actual Homelessness,” she said.

“So there's a lot of work going into prevention.”

Ms Birnie was not encouraged: “You get nowhere going to them,” she said. “If you need something done you can report it to repairs but it might take months before it’s ever fixed, or they’ll come and do a shoddy job which needs fixing at a later date.”

After five years living on Burgh Road, some of the worst effects of the mould only became clear when Ms Birnie began packing family photographs to eventually move out.

“We were taking them off the wall and the back was peeling away from the frames; they were soaking wet,” she said.

In one photograph she used to hang on her living room wall, her grandfather sat in a chair looking up at Ms Birnie’s father, holding her son in his arms.

“All my grandparents are passed, and I had no [photos] taken of me with them when I was young” she said. “That’s something I can’t get replaced.”

