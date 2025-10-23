Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A van driver from Walls who veered into an opposing carriageway, causing a car to perform an emergency stop has been fined and banned from the road.

Ronald Johnson admitted driving dangerously and repeatedly veering back and forth on the A971 between Tresta and Bixter.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Johnson his actions had been “inexplicable and bizarre” when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the incident took place around 6pm on 5th May, and it had been caught on video by a person in a vehicle behind Johnson’s van.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the footage had been “quite alarming”.

Johnson had been unable to keep his van moving in a straight line, swerving from side to side in the carriageway. He also crossed over into oncoming traffic.

The driver of a car in the opposing lane had been forced to stop abruptly.

Mr MacKenzie said Johnson managed to swerve “erratically” at “the last minute” to avoid a collision.

He added: “It was clear from the footage that he was impaired but it’s not clear what that reason is.”

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had “no recollection” of how badly his driving had been.

The 61-year-old is employed as a builder and felt he had been working “extremely hard” that day.

Mr Kelly was by “virtue of fortune” that his client avoided a head on collision.

The solicitor said it would be a “great umbrage" if his client was disqualified from driving and the incident appeared to be "isolated".

However, Sheriff Cruickshank, banned him from driving for at least 12 months and also fined him £1,000.

Johnson must sit an extended competency test if he is to get his licence back after a year.

