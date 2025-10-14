Vestas fails to comment on turbine replacement.

Secrecy surrounding turbine replacements at the Viking Energy Windfarm remains after Vestas has failed to offer any further insight.

More than a fortnight ago, this newspaper asked SSE how many turbine blades have had to be replaced and how the former blades will be disposed of - but the energy giant declined to comment.

SSE did confirm it had taken delivery of new blade components to fulfil ongoing operational maintenance activities at Viking windfarm and this work was carried out by a specialist contractor under police escort.

The company previously told this newspaper the blade which was damaged in October last year was “safely removed” in March by Vestas for “sustainable processing” - but the exact nature of this process remains unclear.

Last Tuesday, The Shetland Times approached Vestas with the same questions it put to SSE. However, a week on the Danish manufacturer has still has not responded.

The SIC’s environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall previously said she would encourage SSE to “share what information they can” after concerns were raised about the blades.

Sustainable Shetland’s Frank Hay also questioned why SSE could not be “honest” about it instead of issuing “vague statements” about operational activity.

