Viking turbine blade taken to Northern Ireland

A broken turbine blade from the Viking Energy windfarm has been transported to a company in Northern Ireland to be recycled.

Following secrecy surrounding the broken blades and what happened to them, Plaswire’s chief executive has confirmed it took one of them.

Speaking exclusively to this newspaper, Andrew Billinglsey said: “We have received one blade, but we don’t know what the plan is with [turbine manufacturer] Vestas about future blades.”

Based in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, Plaswire repurposes waste plastics - including from windfarms. The products it makes can also be recycled again.

“What we’ve been able to do is show people we can take complex waste like aviation and wind waste and we can put it back into the supply chain in another form,” Mr Billingsley explained.”

The chief executive said the company was able to reduce carbon emissions by diverting materials away from incineration.

“A lot of blades go through incineration either directly or through cement kilns,” Mr Billingsley said.

“Every time you burn a tonne of plastic you produce about 2.7 tonnes of CO2, so we’ve done something positive in that sense.

“The products we manufacture are replacing high carbon products such as timber, which is high carbon because it doesn’t stay as timber it gets burned, it rots and so forth.

“We replace precast concrete products with our polymer product and we can replace some virgin plastics.

“That nets out through our process between 1.7 and three tons of CO2 offset when we allow for all the carbon costs of our process.

“So it’s unusual the wind energy sector can say ‘by recycling our waste through Plaswire we actually get a carbon positive result’.”

Mr Billingsley said he hoped Vestas and other companies would continue using Plaswire’s services - but he also noted that it was cheaper to send the blades to landfill.

“I’d like to think they’ll come to us,” he said.

“It’s a commercial decision for them, but it’s also an environmental one.

“But lets be factual about this, for us to process the blade is more expensive than sending it to landfill.

“They make the choice to send it to us because it’s the right thing [to do].”

Plaswire said its extra costs came down to the company’s commitment to protect its staff and their surroundings.

“For us to process it safely, we need to protect our employees and protect the environment,” he said.

“That includes noise. When you’re near a blade that’s getting cut, the noise is unbelievable.

“It makes an Alpine horn sound very quiet.

“It’s basically an old trumpet and when you cut through it, that noise crows out.

“We’ve had to address all that, we’ve got sound engineers in to help us do that.

“It’s also high risk, we don’t want anyone going near the blades breathing in the polymer or glass waste, so we use a lot of PPE.

Mr Billingsley’s explanation of what has happened to the damaged Viking blade was offered almost two months after this newspaper first asked SSE how many turbine blades have had to be replaced and how they would be disposed of.

The energy giant declined to comment, other than to say it had taken delivery of new blade components to fulfil ongoing operational maintenance activities and that this work hads been carried out by a specialist contractor under police escort.

The SIC’s environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall previously said she would encourage SSE to “share what information they can” after concerns were raised about the blades.

Sustainable Shetland’s Frank Hay also questioned why SSE could not be “honest” about it instead of issuing “vague statements” about operational activity.

Last month, The Shetland Times also asked Vestas to comment but has not yet received any response.





Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.