A violent abuser who inflicted prolonged suffering on five women, including in Orkney, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Dean MacGregor was found guilty of sexual and violent offences against women at the High Court in Edinburgh on 17th December, 2024.

He committed these crimes between 2010 and 2023 against five women in Tayside and Orkney

He was sentenced this week at the High Court in Edinburgh.

DI Gordon Patullo said: “MacGregor is a violent and abusive individual who inflicted prolonged suffering on these women and demonstrated complete disregard for the impact of his actions.

“We recognise how challenging these investigations can be for those have experienced abuse and I hope this sentence offers some form of closure to those affected by his behaviour.

“Anyone who is currently experiencing, or has previously experienced, domestic or sexual abuse is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or reach out to one of our partner agencies.”

View our fact sheet on court reporting here