'Visionary leader' is preferred candidate for new £100k education role

The SIC has announced its preferred candidate for a new role focussed on shaping the future of education.

Fiona Robertson, currently headteacher at Perth Grammar School, is expected to become chief education officer in December.

The new role, which commands a salary of between £96,823 and £101,628, as well as a relocation allowance of up to £8,000, is aimed at leading strategic development in Shetland schools.

Once in post, Ms Robertson is expected to work collaboratively with schools, families and community partners to ensure improved outcomes for all children and young people.

The chief education officer will also play a pivotal role in tackling challenges around low attendance and attainment as well as strengthening relationships across schools and communities.

Ms Robertson has been headteacher at Perth Grammar School since 2016. Before that she was a quality improvement officer with Aberdeenshire Council, and depute headteacher at Mackie Academy, Stonehaven. She has a range of experience nationally, including as an advisory group member for Learning Places Scotland.

Catherine Hughson, who is vice-chairwoman of the SIC's education and families committee, said: “We are ambitious for our young people and for the future of our islands and we look forward to welcoming Fiona as the new chief education officer to make a lasting difference for children, young people, and families across the isles.

"Living and working in Shetland offers a distinctive experience - one rooted in community, creativity, and self-sufficiency.”

Children's services director Samantha Flaws added: “This appointment marks a significant step forward in our efforts to build a modern, resilient education system that reflects Shetland’s values while engaging with national policy and networks.

"Fiona is a visionary leader who brings deep educational expertise, a passion for innovation, and a commitment to equity and excellence.”

