Tourists will be urged to come to Shetland and other parts of the country during the off-season. Photo: Visit Scotland

Tourism and events businesses in the isles are set to benefit from a boost in Scottish government funding, according to VisitScotland.

This comes as the public tourism body has been handed an extra £2 million to promote off-season breaks to Shetland and other island locations.

Funding will be used to attract both domestic and international visitors to the country.

It comes as the personal financial circumstances of domestic visitors continues to influence their travel behaviour.

According to the Shetland Visitor Survey 2024, 55 per cent of overnight leisure visitors to the isles were from the UK.

With the remaining 45 per cent being from overseas - mainly Europe and North America.

To inspire domestic audiences, VisitScotland said it will work with global travel agency Expedia, as well as influencers and media platforms, to promote the appeal of the islands.

The drive will also focus on generating demand for off-season breaks and short stays from overseas visitors, particularly in key markets such as the US and Europe.

Visit Scotland’s development manager for Shetland Steve Mathieson said tourism provided “resilience and stability” for the isles economy.

“UK visitors are more likely to travel year-round and explore different parts of our islands, helping to support local businesses and communities,” Mr Mathieson said.

“Using the latest data and insight, which shows that wellness remains one of the top reasons for travelling, our marketing approach over the coming year will spotlight the country’s unique strengths including its natural beauty, unique experiences and warm hospitality to show how a trip to Scotland feeds the mind, body, and soul. “

He added that the tourism body’s Business Support Programme would make sure industry professionals had “access to the tools and guidance” to make the most of VisitScotland’s campaign.

This includes a dedicated digital platform - the Business Support Hub - where users can find details on industry events and access expert articles on topics such as online booking, marketing, customer experience, legislation, sustainability, and responsible practices.

Practical resources are also available on pricing strategies, market expansion, performance tracking, and real-world case studies showcasing tourism and event success stories.

