Staffing of the council’s adult services remains in a “fragile position” with widespread agency support required to meet the needs of those assessed.

But care home inspections have seen a “plethora” of good and very good scores, despite the ongoing problems with resources.

One councillor has called for external funding support from Shetland Charitable Trust to be inflation-linked in order to avoid a “real time loss” over the next five years.

Catherine Hughson’s call at Monday’s policy and resources meeting came as health and social care director Jo Robinson admitted services had faced “significant pressures”.

Ms Robinson highlighted the pressure faced by adult social work as “extreme”. Staff, she said, were leaving the service for “very genuine reasons”, to the extent that business continuity systems were being put in place.

“There have been strains right across the piece,” she said, adding the situation was being “monitored very carefully” and new staff were being recruited “as fast as we can”.

The discussion came up during a discussion on a quarterly report presented by Pam Shead of NHS Shetland’s planning and performance.

Ms Shead told councillors pressure was still remaining across adult services, with a significant number of young adults transitioning into adult services.

Care home inspections, however, remained positive nonetheless.

“We’ve had a number of inspections carried out across the care services with the care homes seeing a plethora of ‘good’ and ‘very good’ scores,” she told members.

However, the community health and social care directorate was projected to spend £36.7m - an overspend of half a million pounds for the quarter.

Shetland Central councillor Catherine Hughson highlighted the annual £1.82 million in support over five years from Shetland Charitable Trust.

“I’m just wondering if there’s been any negotiations with the charitable trust to get inflationary increase year-on-year,” she said.

But Ms Robinson said that, while the trust looked “favourably” on the directorate, “they obviously have to make decisions based on what demands are on their available funds, and they weren’t able to make an increase at this point in time.”

Ms Robinson said the trust had assured the directorate of support over the next five years, “which does give us a level of assurance”.

“I agree with that,” replied Mrs Hughson, “but it’s still a real-term cut.”

Earlier, fellow Shetland Central councillor Moraig Lyall questioned “creeping up” sickness levels across the directorate.

Ms Robinson agreed the sickness rate was higher than in other directorates.

“I suppose we’re just really conscious of the strain on our staff, and of the amount of additional hours people do,” she said.

“It’s difficult, challenging work,” she said, adding that was at least part of the reason behind the continued reliance on agency staff.

She added some staff had suffered from respiratory illnesses, which had prevented them from coming to work - “and obviously they can’t work from home”.

Meanwhile, South Mainland councillor Robbie McGregor questioned recruitment from overseas, and whether a “major blocker” was the “crazy policy” that there had to be a salary level before people could gain access to this country.

Ms Robinson said some overseas staff had been recruited, and the service was waiting for others to start, although she said the process did take a long time.

Council leader Emma Macdonald said health and social care was “the biggest pressure point councils are facing currently”.

