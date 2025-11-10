A large pod of bottlenose dolphins in Vidlin voe. Photo: Vivian Clark

A record-breaking pod of bottlenose dolphins has been making waves with wildlife watchers in the North Mainland.

The rare visitors were spotted yesterday (Sunday) in Vidlin Voe, with more than 120 animals, including juveniles.

Amateur wildlife photographer Vivian Clark was among those who managed to take photos and video of the visitors - which have been causing quite a stir on social media.

He said: “It's always nice to see the whales and dolphins that are in Shetland waters.

“This was a rare sighting for here with bottlenose dolphins having only been recorded four times before - and a pod of this size is an exception event.

“The pod was estimated to be more than 120 animals.”

Mr Clark said there were many calves in the pod, which was “great to see as an indicator of them thriving” - particularly as cetaceans are under pressure from human activities, such as plastic pollution, marine traffic and offshore windfarms.

The Brae resident filmed the pod from the shore using a drone.

He has thanked the administrators of the Shetland Orca and Cetacean Sightings Facebook page for enabling people to share their sightings and thereby helping others to see the visitors.

His video on the page has gained hundreds of likes and comments.

“So lovely to see so many calves,” said one .

“I hope they can all make it to adulthood.

Shetland Wildlife, the eco tour agency,, also paid a visit.

Business founder Hugh Harrop said it was only the fourth ever documented record for the species, in inshore Shetland waters.

The previous sightings were in Yell, in December 2002, Unst and Yell Sound in August 2023, and Yell again in September of this year.

This was also the largest ever count, Mr Harrop added.

He said he was very happy to see the rare visitors as he had been away for all of the previous records.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.