WATCH: Topless vandal caught on camera damaging vehicle

By Shetland Times
Published: 10:59, 21 August 2025
 | Updated: 16:07, 06 October 2025

A topless vandal has been caught on camera damaging a vehicle in Lerwick.

The incident happened in Gilbertson Road at around 1.25am on Thursday, 14th August.

The damaged van.
Video footage shows a bare-chested man hitting the wing mirror of a parked van before marching off down the road.

The vehicle owner said he believed the damage would cost £400-£500 to repair.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting "PS-20250816-0308" or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

