Shetland will return for series 10.

The BBC has released the trailer for the new series of Shetland.

Series 10 will be broadcast on BBC One from 9pm on Wednesday, 5th November.

Filming took place in the isles this summer, with much of it based in Levenwick, on which the fictional hamlet of Lunniswick is based.

During filming, series producer Louise Say that series 10 is to be a big one for Sgt Billy McCabe played by Lewis Howden.

Although Howden is one of the few actors to have been with the show right from the start, he has never appeared in he isles as his scenes – usually taking place inside the police station – are filmed in Glasgow.

Say described Billy as being the “rock” for the rest of the team.

“If you like, he’s the father figure within the HQ,” she said.

“He’s always there. “He’s super dependable. “He’s the guy that makes scones and looks after everybody.”

The murder mystery will see the lead characters of DI Ruth Calder and DI Alison “Tosh” McIntosh are drawn to a remote village following the sinister murder of an elderly woman.

As they begin to unravel life in this close-knit community, shocking, long-buried secrets rise to the surface with unexpected consequences for all i including the team.

In the isolated hamlet of Lunniswick, the body of the retired social worker Eadie Tulloch has been out in the elements for a number of days.

Suspecting the residents are holding back about their relationships with Eadie, Calder and Tosh begin to unravel a complicated web of lies.

Worse still, there’s a personal link to the case for one of the team, testing loyalty to the limits.

The series will feature regulars Ashley Jensen (DI Calder) and Alison O’Donell (Tosh) alongside Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Steven Miller as Rev Alan Calder, and Anne Kidd as pathologist Cora McLean.

Guest cast include Clive Russell (The Witcher, Sandman), Ellie Haddington (Motherland, Guilt), Niall MacGregor (The Bombing of Pan AM 103, Line of Duty), Louise Brealey (Such Brave Girls, Clique), Leigh Biagi (The Prodigal Father, The Lost King), Greg McHugh (Guilt, The A Word).

Other guest stars include Frances Gray (Tom Jones, Vera), Stephen McMillan (Toxic Town, Boiling Point), Stuart Townsend (Into The Deep, Two Minutes to Midnight), Saskia Ashdown (Karen Pirie, The Rig), Gabriel Akuwudike (Screw, The Beautiful Game), Joanne Thomson (Outlander, The Victim), Choe-Ann Tylor (Granite Harbour), Adam Rhazali (Jingle Bell Heist, Copper) and Maria MacDonell (The House Was Not Hungry Then).

