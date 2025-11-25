Shetland Pride committee chairman Gary Mouat, pictured centre at this year's parade, has invited people to join the charity.

The Shetland Pride committee is seeking new members and “inspirational ideas” for the following year.

Pride chairman Gary Mouat said he his fellow committee members would love to hear from new recruits.

The charity is holdings its annual general meeting (AGM ) on Sunday when the new committee will be voted in.

The AGM will also include a summary of activities over the past year, an update on financial accounts and funding and discussion of plans for next year.

“If anyone is keen to become part of the committee, then please get in touch,” said Mr Mouat.

“We would love to have you on board.”

People attending will be offered tea, coffee and refreshments while anyone unable to make it in person will be able to watch the live stream via Facebook.

Anyone with suggestions for the committee is also invited to submit them via Facebook messenger.

“Similarly, if you have any inspirational ideas or suggestions after, send them through, we’d love to hear them,” said Mr Mouat.

“Hope to see you there - bring a friend.”

The AGM will take place at Staney Hill Hall, Lerwick, from 7-9pm on Sunday.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.