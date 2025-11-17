The tourist centre in the Market Cross. Photo: Jim Mullay

The tourist centre could be hosting a pop-up craft shop in the build up to Christmas - ahead of plans for its fully fledged reopening next year.

Shetland Tourism Association (STA), which has been leading plans to resurrect the centre, said it was making “great progress”.

It is almost a year to the day since VisitScotland shut its iCentre in the Market Cross - much to the consternation of town centre businesses, shoppers and visitors alike.

Since then, new owners Netta Simpson and Elaine Nicolson, bought the premises from the SIC, for £251,000, before handing over its day-to-day running to the STA.

Over the summer it opened occasionally to cater for tourists, but with funding and staffing still an issue, it has yet to make a fully fledged return.

Recently, however, STA chairwoman Amanda Hawick said she had been showing crafters and artists around the centre with the view to them renting out shelf space to sell their wares when the season kicks off next year.

Ms Hawick said: “We are making great progress and things are shaping up brilliantly for next year.

“There are also unconfirmed plans to open our doors in the lead-up to Christmas as a pop-up craft shop.”

Ms Hawick said retailers in town were very supportive of the new centre.

She said they hope it will ease some of the burden they faced this summer in dealing with requests from tourists who have struggled to find information elsewhere.

The chairwoman, who also owns Norlande guest house in town, said shops felt they had been “invaded” by the large numbers of visitors and unable to cope with all the requests for help.

“So they’re very much looking forward to us getting going again so that we can ease some of the pressure,” she said.

Despite making significant headway in her plans, Ms Hawick said she had been disappointed to have been turned down for several funding applications, including from the SIC and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The STA will next be seeking sponsorship from businesses in the town, particularly those which benefit the most from tourists and thereby the service the centre can provide.

Meanwhile, she has also hit back at rumours which have been circulating about the involvement of sovereignty campaigner Stuart Hill.

Mr Hill made an ill-fated attempt to takeover the centre on behalf of the Sovereign Nation of Shetland, before its closure last year.

Ms Hawick has stressed that Mr Hill has had no involvement with the STA’s plans to reopen the centre - adding that the rumours to the contrary had not been helpful.

“The people perpetrating these rumours should hang their heads in shame,” she added.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.