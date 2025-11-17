A South Mainland nursery has been assessed as “weak” in one key measure and only adequate in another three - despite positive feedback from parents.

The findings were revealed in a Care Inspectorate report into the nursery at Sandwick Junior High School.

A two-day unannounced inspection took place in September. Inspectors spoke with children using the service, as well as five parents or carers.

They also reviewed eight completed questionnaires from parents and spoke with staff and managment.

Four key questions were asked in grading the nursery’s performance.

• The setting was judged “weak” in care, play and learning.

• The nursery, leadership and staff team were all assessed as “adequate”.

• Personal planning was minimal, while plans for children’s care were not used effectively.

The Care Inspectorate report states: “Personal planning information reviewed was incomplete and did not contain enough information to support staff to meet children's individual needs.”

“Some families told us they did not feel involved in their child's care, including reviewing their personal plan. This meant staff did not have access to current, detailed information to support children's health, wellbeing and development.”

However, it also said children experienced “warm, kind and caring interactions from staff”.

It added: “Staff comforted and reassured a child who was upset, giving cuddles and using a soft voice to calm and reassure them.

“Families told us they felt connected to the staff caring for their children. One parent described staff as ‘lovely, supportive and informative’. Another parent shared: ‘They are great’."

Procedures were not effective in supporting the safe administration of medication.

Meanwhile, the report stated the setting was well-ventilated with “lots of natural light”.

Space for children's play was “ample”, while displays of children's artwork and photographs helped them feel included and valued.

Children's experiences “varied across the different areas of the nursery,” however.

“Staff had recently been working to improve the learning environment and this was further developed in some play areas than others.

“Improvement had been undertaken to develop a sensory area which provided a calming space to rest or explore.

“However, outdoor resources were minimal, looked neglected and uninviting. This meant the space was not used to its full potential to support children's play and creativity.”

While a playroom was “zoned” into different areas, the report stated this would benefit from reorganisation as some areas were not used effectively.

“For example, the construction area where children built with wooden blocks was placed next to the story area. This meant, at times, it was noisy and difficult for children to relax, listen to and share stories with staff.”

Infection control was “effective” but nappy changing facilities needed to be improved.

Staff, the report states, said they were awaiting maintenance in the nappy changing area.

“Children's safety was at times compromised as risks had not always been identified.

“Risk assessments were outdated and did not always highlight hazards to children and staff.

“For example, we found low hanging wires in the playroom, wooden pallets with rough edges and large holes in the outdoor area posed a safety risk.

“We discussed this with management who took immediate action to address these concerns and remove the risks.”

The report found the service had experienced “a period of considerable change” - including significant staff turnover and ongoing staff vacancies.

“There was sufficient staff on duty to meet the minimum required staff to child ratio. However, staff deployment at times was ineffective to meet children's needs.

“Staff were working hard to respond to children's cues and offer support when it was needed. There were limited opportunities for staff at times to be fully engaged in supporting children's learning and play, as their attention was often needed elsewhere.”

A new acting manager had recently started in post, and with the support of a teacher and core staff team, was enthusiastic and committed to improving outcomes.

“The nursery aligns with the school's overarching vision, values and aims which support staff and families to understand what to expect from the service. These shared values have not been reviewed with children and families for some time.”

The report also found families had “some opportunities to be included in the setting”.

“For example, they were invited to stay and play sessions and to share their views. Those parents we spoke with confirmed they felt able to do so.

“One parent commented: ‘I feel staff listen to concerns, and parent council are on hand to support any concerns/ improvements.’

“However, the service should consider how feedback is communicated back to families and how this informs the self-evaluation process.

“This would strengthen partnership working and ensure families feel their contributions are valued and impactful.

Areas for improvement were agreed. Members of the education and families committee will discuss the report when they meet this morning.

