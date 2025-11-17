Snow clearing at Sumburgh Airport following severe weather earlier this year. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

A weather warning has been issued after frequent snow showers were forecast potentially bringing significant accumulations in places.

The Met Office’s yellow warning applies from late tomorrow (Tuesday) through Wednesday and Thursday.

It covers all of Shetland as well as Orkney, the Western Isles and much of the northern part of mainland Scotland.

Yellow weather warning. Photo: Met Office

According to the warning, snow showers will arrive on brisk northerly winds, giving “significant accumulations” in places.

Although there are expected to be regional variations in amounts the amount of snowfall, the Met said that between 2-5cm would be possible at low levels, increasing to as much as 20cm in hilly areas.

“Gusty winds and perhaps a few lightning strikes may accompany some of the showers, posing as additional hazards,” the Met Office said.

“Where showers persist and/or snow partially thaws and then refreezes overnight, this will bring a risk of ice.”

Drivers are advised to take extra care on the roads.

Households are also advised to prepare for power cuts consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

