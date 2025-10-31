An inquiry investigating the case for improved fixed links in island communities is being launched today.

The Scottish Affairs Committee is examining the strategic and economic case for tunnels.

It has cited islands as a key “region” for economic growth, due to their clean energy, tourism and space sectors.

And it has highlighted Shetland Islands Council’s approval of a feasibility study into building tunnels.

Earlier this year tunnel action groups launched a new campaign to build on the growing momentum

But the lack of fixed links, and reliance on ferry services, is seen as a restriction on economic development.

Fixed link infrastructure has already been a success in Faroe, which has been building undersea tunnels since the 1960s.

Full terms of reference are available on the Scottish Affairs Committee’s website. Submissions can be made there until 12th December.

Alongside this inquiry into physical connectivity, the committee will shortly be launching an inquiry into digital connectivity.

Committee chairwoman Patricia Ferguson said: “Current transport links between Scotland's islands simply don't seem to be up to scratch.

“Delayed and cancelled ferries cause disruption for entire communities, and undoubtedly also pose huge barriers to the development of island economies.

“Fixed link infrastructure projects like undersea tunnels could be transformational for Scotland’s island communities.

“Throughout this inquiry, we’ll be looking closely at the economic case for these fixed link projects, their value for money and, ultimately, whether there could be a strategic interest for the UK government to support their development.”

