Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A Whiteness driver was fined after he admitted mounting the kerb at excessive speed narrowly missing a pedestrian.

Roger Pascal pleaded guilty to the charge at Lerwick Sheriff Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said a bystander was talking to a neighbour at a junction in Hardbrokes Place, Dunrossness, when the incident occurred on 9th May.

The witness was left “shaken” by the incident, Mr MacKenzie said.

It was reported two days later and officers spoke to the 70-year-old. Mr MacKenzie said the accused was unable to remember what happened.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Pascal to pay a £500 fine and endorsed his licence with five points.

View our fact sheet on court reporting here