Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A Whiteness man has been placed on the sex offender’s register for six months after he sexually assaulted a guizer during the Nesting Up-Helly-Aa.

Steven John Hughson, 47, previously admitted thrusting a woman’s head into his crotch as well as swearing and calling her derogatory names.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank also ordered Hughson to complete 70 hours of unpaid work while under supervision, when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court yesterday (Wednesday).

The court previously heard how the complainer was in the midst of an act when Hughson entered the room at the Whiteness and Weisdale Public Hall on 8th February.

Hughson intervened and thrust the complainer’s head into his crotch while she was using a children’s bicycle.

Although “alarmed” by Hughson’s actions, she completed her performance before challenging him.

Hughson told the woman: “Your face in my crotch, yes please.”

The woman left the hall to go onto the squad bus and friends found her “in distress”.

Speaking at the sentencing hearing, defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client had “let himself down”.

Hughson had been “drinking heavily”, Mr Kelly said, but this offered him “no excuse” for his actions.

The solicitor asked the sheriff to consider how Hughson had “never been in any bother”.

The offence was “out of character”, according to Mr Kelly.

Hughson will spend six months under supervision. During this time he must complete the unpaid work and is subject to notification requirements.

