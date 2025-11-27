Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Stephen Leask and South Mainland representative Allison Duncan.

Two councillors raised eyebrows and a few laughs when they entered the council chamber sporting mousers for the SIC development committee meeting.

Lerwick North and Bressay elected representative Stephen Leask and South Mainland’s Allison “Flea” Duncan took joined forces in aid of men’s health to support Movember.

This comes a few years after Mr Duncan was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Mr Leask said the moustache was for a bit of fun and “a bit of levity in the chamber is no bad thing”.

There was a serious message hidden behind the lip curtains however, Mr Leask said.

“We trundle through life thinking ‘this will never happen to me’,” the town councillor said.

“But, alas, it happens to many men in so many different spheres of our health.”

He found the courage to get himself checked for the disease after hearing about da Flea’s own diagnosis, he said.

Hopefully this show of solidarity will encourages others to get checked too, Mr Leask said.

Mr Leask set a target of raising £100 for charity over the last month. If it was met, he would add another £100 of his own to the total.

His wife, however, is unconvinced by the tash, the Lerwick and Bressay councillor revealed. She offered him £100 to shave it off.

Several of Mr Leask’s friends have been affected by prostate cancer in one way or another, so he remained steadfast.

Mr Leask added: “Men’s health issues have to be addressed.”

More than £200 had been raised through his own Movember fundraising website by noon today (Thursday).

On the page, Mr Leask said his motivation was to help change the “face of men’s health”.

He added: “plus, who doesn’t look sexy with a moustache.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.