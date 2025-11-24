Supermarket shoppers are being given the chance to make a huge difference to the lives of people facing hunger and hardship - by donating food items during a winter food collection.

The scheme is the 13th of its kind to be run by Tesco, which works in partnership with foodbank operator Trussell Trust and FareShare.

Research by the Trussell Trust shows over 14 million people in the UK are now facing hunger, including 3.8 million children.

They predict that their community of foodbanks will need to give out an emergency food parcel every ten seconds this winter to meet need.

FareShare continues to see high levels of need and say that more than a third of charities now primarily serve families with children, or services for children.

Tesco is making its pre-packed customer donation bags available in stores to make donating the most needed items as easy as possible for customers.

The bags are pre-filled with healthy and nutritious long-life items and can be picked up in store and paid for at the checkout.

The donated food is passed to FareShare and Trussell, who will distribute it to charities and foodbanks to help families who need it most.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.