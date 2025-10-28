Lerwick Sheriff Court

A 54-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder.

Rebecca Hay appeared in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Tuesday) when she entered no plea.

She has is facing a charge of assault to injury and to the danger of life and attempted murder.

Hay, whose address was given as Shetland, has also been charged with resisting arrest, and breach of the peace.

She was committed for further examination and granted bail.

The date of her next court appointment has yet to be confirmed.

