A forensic pathologist told jurors at a murder trial that the alleged victim had suffered a minimum of 55 injuries.

Claire Leveque.

Robert Ainsworth, who conducted a post-mortem investigation on 24-year-old Canadian citizen Claire Leveque following her death in Sandness in February 2024, gave evidence at the High Court in Edinburgh yesterday (Thursday).

Dr Ainsworth said there were a “minimum” of 55 distinct injuries on her body. He said there were more than 25 injuries to her head and body.

“There were at least 19 stab wounds to the head and neck,” he added.

Dr Ainsworth said he established the cause of Miss Leveque’s death was stab wounds to her neck and chest.

The jury previously heard how Miss Leveque was found in a hot tub that was red with blood.

Aren Pearson, 41-year-old a Canadian citizen, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Miss Leveque and other charges at his late mother Hazel’ Pearson’s home

Pearson, who was in a relationship with Miss Leveque, told a 999 operator that he “definitely killed” her by stabbing her “about 40 times”, the court heard on Tuesday.

The trial, before judge Lord Arthurson, continues today.

