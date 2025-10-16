Women’s Aid call for “prevention, early education, and specialist support” after murder sentencing

Campaigners have renewed calls for greater domestic violence education and support after a man who murdered his girlfriend was sentenced to life imprisonment yesterday (Wednesday).

Aren Pearson, 41, stabbed Claire Leveque, 24, after a long campaign of domestic abuse, jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh were told.

In a statement following the verdict, Shetland Women’s Aid offered their support to “everyone affected” — both by the attack and increased coverage in recent weeks.

“We know that the conclusion of this case, which has deeply affected our community, has brought renewed pain and sadness for many people in Shetland,” said the charity.

At Shetland Women’s Aid, we believe that everyone has the right to live free from violence, coercion and control. When such violence against women takes a life, it devastates families, friends, and entire communities,” it added.

“It also reminds us why prevention, early education, and specialist support remain so vital.”

During the trial the court heard calls between Mr Pearson and Miss Leveque which articulated a longstanding, abuse relationship between the two.

After sentencing, Miss Leveque’s cousin, Hope Ingram, also spoke of how her friend became “so isolated in Shetland” despite her “bubbly, fun” personality.

Shetland Women’s Aid added: “We know that this news may feel overwhelming or triggering for those who have experienced domestic abuse or other forms of gender-based violence, and for those still living in fear. Please remember that you are not alone, and that help is available.

“Today, we stand with everyone who is grieving, everyone who is hurting, and everyone working tirelessly to end violence against women in our community. Together, we can honour those we have lost by building a Shetland where every woman, child and young person is safe, respected, empowered, and free.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues described in this article, you can find free, confidential support and information.

• Shetland Women’s Aid can be reached by phone at 01595692070 or email.

• The Compass Centre can be reached by phone at 01595744402/08088 010302 or email.

• Victim Support Shetland can by reached by phone at 01595744524/08001601985 or email.

Do you want to respond to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they may be published in print.