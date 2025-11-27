Council workers are widening the path outside of The Thule Bar, Lerwick.

Works to widen the pavement outside of the Thule Bar are nearing completion, Shetland Islands Council says.

Meaning parking spaces will soon become available again.

This comes after concerns were raised for pedestrian safety outside of the pub when cars and vans are parked near the entrance.

Community councillors in Lerwick discussed the matter earlier this year with the SIC now bringing the works to fruition.

A roads report published by the council confirmed the works were due to be completed by Tuesday, 2nd December.

Works were intended to prevent the footpath from being blocked by vehicles which overhang onto it and also to reduce the risk of coming into contact with the building itself.

The report said: “Some of the parking bays will not be accessible throughout the duration of the work.”

