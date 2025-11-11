In the concluding article of his Remembrance Day reflections, historial JON SANDISON looks back on the role his own family played in the Great War.

Private John [Jack] Hay, son of Hay and Martha of Lochend House, had arrived in France with local territorials on 29th November 1915.

Initially attached to the 7th Gordons, Jack transferred to the Machine Gun Company and was wounded on 21st March.

The Shetland Times, Saturday 6th April, recorded: “Information has been received by his sister, that he had been ‘wounded in action in France in the recent fighting. He has received a severe shell wound in the back’.

The Shetland News, 11th April, further added that “in a letter to his brother in Edinburgh.... [Jack] says that he has been wounded and is ‘getting on ok’.” Jack was discharged on the 10th February, 1919.

At 6pm on 21st March, further heavy attacks developed. The night was quiet, although there was an understanding that the Germans were busy moving guns and bringing up more ammunition. Some of their infantry had made many attempts to cut the wire of the Beaumetz-Line by hand.

Next morning, from 6am on the 22nd, bombardment of 51st positions continued for four hours, with further attacks by the German troops. The defensive line still held firm. Fighting continued throughout the morning and afternoon.

Alarmingly, however, the German attack had now broken the defensive line north-west of Morchies, and the men in the 51st began to be swept by German artillery fire from the north.

Nevertheless, a brigade of the British Royal Field Artillery played a crucial protective role by firing on the Germans east of the Beaumetz-Morchies line, doing considerable damage to their attacking troops.

Corporal George William Tulloch, also of the 7th Gordons, was killed, aged just 22. George was son of John and Janet, Craigielea, Burgh Road, Lerwick.

For a previous action, he been awarded the Military Medal.

In The Shetland Times, 27th April, a note was published reflecting upon George’s loss. The news was broken to his then widowed mother by the officer commanding his company.

He wrote: “Corporal Tulloch was a good soldier, and held in high esteem by his officers and comrades. He died a noble death, which must have been instantaneous, caused by a sniper, while holding a trench. He was particularly popular with all his company”.

George, again, alongside so many other Shetlanders, is commemorated on the Arras Memorial.

Defending the Beametz-Morchies line this day with the 7th Gordons was another young man with a very close personal connection. Our grandfather, William Sandison, Freefield, Lerwick was the son of Bruce and Janet.

He was just 16 when he enlisted upon the outbreak of war, leaving with the Shetland Imperial Service draft in 1915, aged just 17 - his age upon entering the trenches by Christmas 1915.

He was just 20 in March 1918. We cannot begin to imagine what it must have been like to have gone through these youthful, impressionable years, having such experiences.

Within weeks, our great granny and granddad received notification that he had been wounded in the leg. The Shetland News, Thursday 11th April 1918: “Mr Bruce Sandison, Lower Freefield, has received a field postcard from his son, Pte William Sandison, Gordons, stating that he has been wounded and is in hospital.

“The card is dated 25th March and Pte Sandison adds that he is going on well...”

Later that year William was awarded the Military Medal for gallantry on active service in the field.

The award refers to Pte. Sandison’s heroism during the opening days of the Great German Offensive on 21st and 22nd March, 1918. Pte Sandison, who was formerly a cooper on Messrs Slater’s barrel factory and was in the local Territorial’s when the war broke out, and left Shetland along with the other service men.

He had been nearly three years in France, and although he had taken part in much hard campaigning and had been through a number of big offensives, had has only once been wounded.

It was often mentioned within the family that our grandfather’s Military Medal was awarded for something with which “a defensive position and a Lewis gun was involved”.

We can only hypothesize that it was for assisting in maintaining a machine gun post in action, whilst all around the lines were collapsing, enabling others to move back relatively unscathed.

A company of around 200 men would have around four of these Lewis guns by 1917. It was a crucial weapon in so far as soldiers could advance with it, then hold the line. The gun required a large supply of heavy ammunition. Six men with large bags of cartridge pans were required to keep the gun in operation during action.

With its adjustable sights and bipod support, the Lewis gun proved effective to some 600 metres.

Fellow local boys in the same battalion were less fortunate.

Pte Henry Hooper Cheyne was killed on 22nd March, aged 21. Son of William and Ellen, Queens Lane, Lerwick, Henry had been injured just a year before at Arras when - once again - so many Shetland men had seen action.

Over a year later, The Shetland News, 26th June, 1919, published further reflection on Henry’s loss.

“The War Office has been unable to trace him among repatriated prisoners, and there is no information whatever to show that he is alive.”

In a note of condolence to Henry’s mother, Lieut. D. Peterson, Gordon Highlanders, reflected: “Your son was, I can truly say, an excellent soldier ... well thought of, always happy and contented, and, though war was unnerving, he had the optimistic spirit and sound judgment of a man of much riper years.”

Henry is also commemorated on the Arras Memorial.

Right of the 7th Gordons were the 6th Black Watch. Amongst them was Lance Corporal James Davidson, son of James and Margaret, Union Street, Lerwick.

He had been formerly employed as a clerk in the Commercial Bank in Lerwick.

Listed as “missing”, a postcard dated 17th April let his family know he was “a prisoner of war in Germany, and unwounded”.

Just as the situation appeared to be subsiding, the Germans attacked from the north behind the trenches of the Beaumetz-Morchies Line.

A heavy attack developed from the bank above the battalion headquarters.

Tired and utterly exhausted, the remnants of the 153rd Brigade were withdrawn into Divisional reserve at Fremicourt, two and a quarter miles east of Bapaume.

The 7th Gordons at this time numbered eight officers and 100 other ranks.

Simultaneously, divisional headquarters moved to tents at Bancourt, just east of Bapaume. The Beaumetz-Morchies Line had been broken, and a new line was created for the division.

By 25th March, the Shetland men of the 7th Gordons who had survived were in reserve at Fremicourt.

By 1st April, the 51st moved north to the area around Bethune. Here, officers settled down to write to the relatives of their dead and missing.

Within a fortnight the 51st’s principal part in the battle, and in turn that of its Shetland contingent, had passed.

It was recorded that a German division, possibly the 3rd Guards Division, whom the 51st had seen action against at the Battles of Ypres Cambrai during 1917, showed their appreciation the 51st’s stubborn resistance.

A white paper balloon was floated over the 51st Division lines on which was written: “Good old 51st, still sticking it out”.

In the short term, the German offensive was a tactical success with deep advances capturing some of the approaches.

In the long term it was a strategic failure, given that German supply lines became over-stretched, resulting in a slow advance.

Importantly, the Allies held Amiens, which later became a launch point for the Allied counteroffensive on 8th August, 1918.

Back home, before beginning the County Council meeting business on Thursday 25th April, Convener John Robertson took a pause before reflecting on the events that had taken place during March 1918.

He opened the meeting by saying that that members should “take some notice of the greatest battle the world had ever known, which had commenced since their last monthly meeting had been held”.

It is thought 4,865 members of the 51st Highland Division were killed, wounded or taken prisoner during this period.

Other Shetland casualties were sustained further north near Arras with Gordon Highlanders serving within the 3rd Division.

Over this Remembrance period so many families have their own connection to stories from the Great War and - of course - the conflict that followed just 20 years later.

These individual tales should never be forgotten, not least during this yearly Remembrance period.

For our own part, back in 2011, our Dad Bruce, his sons Mark and William and I visited the location where our grandfather, and other Shetland men, had been during these dark days on the Beaumetz-Morchies Line.

A Shetland flag was fixed to a young tree planted on what had been that battlefield. A simple gesture, but it seemed like the only thing to do.

As we did so, we pondered how many Shetlanders had visited this special piece of ground since 1918. A good few, or very few?

Our grandfather survived this storm of fire and steel. So many of his comrades did not. This landscape was all now busy arable farming land. In front of us was the flat ground upon which the German infantry advanced. At that moment, we could only reflect on those who sacrificed everything, and never saw the morning dawn again.

At the same time we were thankful for lives lived by those who did come home.

