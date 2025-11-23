Teachers have been given local guidance on nurturing positive relationships in schools, councillors were told this week.

And youngsters have been at the heart of the process, producing a video that was used as part of the training.

The slick production was shown to school staff earlier this year, and was aired before elected members in the council chamber, where a pledge committing to good relationships in schools was promoted.

The guidance, developed specifically for school staff and partner agencies, was launched at the August in-service sessions.

It recognises that warm, nurturing relationships form the foundations for the promotion of positive behaviour and are also key to addressing behaviour that falls short of expectations.

MSYP Beenie-Ann Wood gave a short presentation on the pledge to members of the education and families committee.

She said Shetland Youth Voice had been asked to help make the video along with educational psychology “to speak about nurturing relationships guidance, and its importance for everybody”.

She said the video captured how “crucial positive relationships are in schools, which we all agree are key to learning and teaching”.

She added: “After mental health and wellbeing was voted the top priority for Shetland’s young people, we were keen to be a part of the guidance.

“It reflects our mission to improve mental health and wellbeing across schools in Shetland - through creating a pledge, committing to positive and meaningful relationships.”

She said the vision held by Shetland Youth Voice was to for pupils and staff “to feel safe and and respected in learning environments”.

“We hope to do this through consulting with both young people and staff on what they would like the pledge to look like, and what commitments they’d like to make.

“We soon realised that the pledge and nurturing relationships guidance go hand in hand, and so we decided to support each other.”

She said presenting the pledge idea at the August in service days was a “powerful opportunity to communicate how fundamental relationships are for mental health, wellbeing and learning”.

Her comments came ahead of a “year in action” event on 25th November, where it is hoped the pledge will be formally announced.

Earlier, director of children’s services Samantha Flaws said there had been “much in the media, both locally and nationally, around behaviour in schools”.

She said the local guidance had been the “focus of in-service training”.

“Young people have been at the heart of the guidance.”

Mrs Flaws said the video “was made by our young people and used as part of our training around nurturing relationships and promoting positive behaviour”.

